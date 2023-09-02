Engleberts Wooden Sunglasses Announces New Eco-Friendly Sunglasses
Austin, TX, September 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Engleberts Wooden Sunglasses, a leading retailer of eco-friendly premium handcrafted wooden sunglasses announces the addition of newly designed sunglasses to its lineup. With most pairs priced under $40 and including polarized lenses, free microfiber pouch, microfiber cleaning cloth, polarization test card and wooden case.
A new pair will be introduced each month from now through April 2024, including a first of its kind pair of sunglasses made out of a rock, stone cold sunglasses. These new models are being paired with mainstay best sellers such as Walnut Wood Club sunglasses, Sienna Wooden sunglasses with tea colored polarized lenses, All-Star Zebrawood sunglasses.
The arrival of autumn brings low, slanting light and it will continue to get brighter until the first week of January. There will be no relief until later in the spring as the sun is lower in the sky hampering your vision while driving. This makes owning a good pair of polarized sunglasses critical. All of Engleberts sunglasses are polarized and provide 100% UV protection.
Engleberts Sunglasses are available at www.engleberts.com.
About Engleberts Wooden Sunglasses
Engleberts is a leading online retailer of premium wood sunglasses including zebrawood, walnut wood, rosewood, bamboo, skateboard wood and ebony wood sunglasses. To see and learn more, visit www.engleberts.com.
All Eco-Friendly Engleberts Wooden Sunglasses Are Polarized, Handcrafted, Anti-Reflective, have Cat 3 Lenses (the highest rating you can have and still drive), artisan engraving and Offer 100% UV 400 Protection. All purchases come with a money back guarantee.
Contact
Engleberts
Thomas Englebert
