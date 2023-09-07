Author Stephanie Weisgerber’s New Book, "Howie the Owl and the Superpower Gifts," Follows a Young Boy Who is Granted a Special Gift by God

Recent release “Howie the Owl and the Superpower Gifts: ‘Wisdom Words,’” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Weisgerber, illustrated by Brieanne Murphy, centers around Daniel, a young boy who learns his best friend is moving far away. Unsure of what to do, Daniel asks the Lord for help and is given a unique ability to help him see that everything will work out, just as God intends.