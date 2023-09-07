Author Stephanie Weisgerber’s New Book, "Howie the Owl and the Superpower Gifts," Follows a Young Boy Who is Granted a Special Gift by God
Recent release “Howie the Owl and the Superpower Gifts: ‘Wisdom Words,’” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Weisgerber, illustrated by Brieanne Murphy, centers around Daniel, a young boy who learns his best friend is moving far away. Unsure of what to do, Daniel asks the Lord for help and is given a unique ability to help him see that everything will work out, just as God intends.
Sabillasville, MD, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Weisgerber, a loving wife and mother of three who has been working with children for over thirty years, and illustrator Brieanne Murphy have completed their new book, “Howie the Owl and the Superpower Gifts: ‘Wisdom Words’”: a delightful tale of a young boy who is saddened to learn that his best friend is moving away. Praying to the Lord for guidance through this difficult time, Daniel finds his prayers answered and suddenly his entire life changes for the better through God’s will.
Author Stephanie Weisgerber received her baptism in the Holy Spirit at age seventeen, during a Perry Stone evangelistic crusade in Baltimore, Maryland. This powerful experience changed the course of her life, and she wants all children to know that they, too, can receive gifts from the Holy Spirit, which can enable them to impact their generation.
Stephanie has been married to her husband, John, for twenty-four years and has three children—Solomon, Julia, and Destiny. She is also a licensed physical therapist assistant specializing in serving the pediatric population. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, running, gardening, and preserving food. Currently, the author lives in Maryland with her family and three dogs.
“Are superpowers real? If so, can God really give them to us?” asks Weisgerber. “The gifts of the Spirit described in 1 Corinthians 12 hold the key to these questions and so much more.
“Daniel’s life was going great until one day at school when he learns he has a very big problem. He just found out his best friend is moving. Suddenly, his whole world feels different. But God has bigger plans than he can even imagine. Find out more as Daniel travels to the spirit realm and meets Howie the Owl who reveals that the gifts God wants to give us have actual power to change our situations and help those around us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephanie Weisgerber’s new book is a heartfelt story of the incredible ways in which the Lord can influence and impact one’s life when they open their hearts and minds to his teachings. Combined with vivid artwork designed by Murphy, Weisgerber’s story is the perfect tale for parents and guardians to connect with young readers who may find themselves lost and struggling in life and reveal to them how God can help them overcome whatever physical or emotional obstacles they might be facing.
Readers can purchase “Howie the Owl and the Superpower Gifts: ‘Wisdom Words’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Stephanie Weisgerber received her baptism in the Holy Spirit at age seventeen, during a Perry Stone evangelistic crusade in Baltimore, Maryland. This powerful experience changed the course of her life, and she wants all children to know that they, too, can receive gifts from the Holy Spirit, which can enable them to impact their generation.
Stephanie has been married to her husband, John, for twenty-four years and has three children—Solomon, Julia, and Destiny. She is also a licensed physical therapist assistant specializing in serving the pediatric population. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, running, gardening, and preserving food. Currently, the author lives in Maryland with her family and three dogs.
“Are superpowers real? If so, can God really give them to us?” asks Weisgerber. “The gifts of the Spirit described in 1 Corinthians 12 hold the key to these questions and so much more.
“Daniel’s life was going great until one day at school when he learns he has a very big problem. He just found out his best friend is moving. Suddenly, his whole world feels different. But God has bigger plans than he can even imagine. Find out more as Daniel travels to the spirit realm and meets Howie the Owl who reveals that the gifts God wants to give us have actual power to change our situations and help those around us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephanie Weisgerber’s new book is a heartfelt story of the incredible ways in which the Lord can influence and impact one’s life when they open their hearts and minds to his teachings. Combined with vivid artwork designed by Murphy, Weisgerber’s story is the perfect tale for parents and guardians to connect with young readers who may find themselves lost and struggling in life and reveal to them how God can help them overcome whatever physical or emotional obstacles they might be facing.
Readers can purchase “Howie the Owl and the Superpower Gifts: ‘Wisdom Words’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories