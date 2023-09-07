Author Steven E. Murdock’s New Book "Honor Makes Gray Hairs" Follows the Life of John Rush, Who Represents the Succeeding Generation of the Founders of the United States

Recent release “Honor Makes Gray Hairs,” from Covenant Books author Steven E. Murdock, is a biographical account chronicling the life of John Rush, a former Navy Lieutenant and the firstborn son of Dr. Benjamin Rush, who is considered the father of American psychiatry. Through documenting John's life, Murdock explores the ways in which mental healthcare has shifted in America throughout the decades.