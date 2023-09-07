Author Steven E. Murdock’s New Book "Honor Makes Gray Hairs" Follows the Life of John Rush, Who Represents the Succeeding Generation of the Founders of the United States
Recent release “Honor Makes Gray Hairs,” from Covenant Books author Steven E. Murdock, is a biographical account chronicling the life of John Rush, a former Navy Lieutenant and the firstborn son of Dr. Benjamin Rush, who is considered the father of American psychiatry. Through documenting John's life, Murdock explores the ways in which mental healthcare has shifted in America throughout the decades.
Mission, KS, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steven E. Murdock, who holds a Master of Arts in counseling and a Master of Divinity from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, has completed his new book, “Honor Makes Gray Hairs”: a fascinating overview of the historic life and times of John Rush, the son of founding father Dr. Benjamin Rush, whose struggles with mental illness provide a compelling look at the evolution of what is now known as modern day psychiatry.
Author Steve Murdock currently resides in Mission, Kansas, with his wife, Digna, where he serves as a therapist in a community mental health center. Along with his wife, Steve is a member of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, Kansas, and the two consider their relationship with Christ the most important aspect of their lives. Along with his graduate degrees from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, the author also attained a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Ouachita Baptist University, where he studied English under renowned Christian author Dr. Gilbert Morris. Steve has had several articles published in Christian publications and has served as a Baptist missionary in Peru. Outside of his work, Steve’s interests are psychology, philosophy, history, religion, civics, current events, and enjoying an ice-cold root beer float on a summer afternoon.
Murdock writes, “US Navy Lieutenant John Rush, firstborn son of American founder Dr. Benjamin Rush, shot and killed his best friend in a duel on October 1, 1807. The lieutenant was later admitted to the lunatic ward of Pennsylvania Hospital on February 10, 1810, with a diagnosis of insanity. Dr. Rush later became known as the father of American psychiatry. Later serving as his son’s attending physician, the doctor eventually would label the diagnosis as a melancholy derangement, a diagnosis which would probably be recognized in today’s psychological taxonomy as schizoaffective disorder bipolar type.
“Whatever John Rush’s diagnosis, his story is one that provides invaluable insight to the evolution of mental health care in America. A closer look into the case study of John Rush affords the reader a better appreciation of the evolution of parenting and a more intimate understanding of the everyday life of one of America’s most consequential founding fathers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steven E. Murdock’s new book is a fascinating read for those with any interest in American history, psychology, family dynamics, parenting, and the etiology of mental health disorders.
Readers can purchase “Honor Makes Gray Hairs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
