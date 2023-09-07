Author Joseph R Lange’s New Book, “Silent Knight Twilight Knight: A Dr. Trevor Knight Mystery Book 8,” Follows Dr. Knight as He Battles a Demon in the Texas Hill Country
Recent release “Silent Knight Twilight Knight: A Dr. Trevor Knight Mystery Book 8,” from Covenant Books author Joseph R Lange, centers around Dr. Trevor Knight, an investigator who is summoned to Texas after a demon, thought to be vanquished, is revived once more. Now on the hunt to destroy the creature once more, Dr. Knight will do whatever he can to find the truth, even if it risks his own life.
Colby, WI, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joseph R Lange, a loving husband and father who has been blessed with four grandsons, has completed his new book, “Silent Knight Twilight Knight: A Dr. Trevor Knight Mystery Book 8”: a thrilling mystery that follows Dr. Trevor Knight as he’s called out to the Texas countryside to put a stop to a recent reawakened demon.
One of ten children author Joseph R. Lange grew up in Owen, Wisconsin, and then at the age of ten, moved to Abbotsford, Wisconsin. Growing up east of Smallville, he spent his days trying to be a mountain man where there were no mountains. He’s had many occupations in life, including as a gas station worker, construction worker, taxidermist, electrician, truck driver, deputy sheriff, facilities manager, security supervisor, and facilities director for St. Joseph’s Hospital and Marshfield Clinic, eventually retiring as systems director of Facilities and Maintenance for the Marshfield Clinic Health Systems.
Lange writes, “Dr. Trevor Allen Knight, fresh from the adventures in Salem, Massachusetts, is heading back to California for some well-deserved rest. Perhaps to renew an old flame with Susan Hoo. The White Witch of Salem has been vanquished. Alas, there is more. There is always more, isn’t there, Dr. Knight? Rest is not for the weary or the timid.
“His plans are put on hold at the request of the sheriff of Clay County, Texas. The Texas Hill Country calls. The demon, vanquished at StoryTown, has been summoned again, from the pit. For a bargain made in hell. An ancient parchment points the way. The Cross of de Vico, no longer at his side. How to fit in, that is the question. Who or what is killing those innocent girls? The signs upon their foreheads, what purpose have they?
“Dr. Knight, you have been drawn once again into the shadows of darkness. What help, if any, will his grandmother be? What insight can she share? Hoss and Skeeter, allies in the quest to vanquish the foe. Saddle up, Dr. Knight.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joseph R Lange’s new book is the captivating next installment in the author’s “Dr. Trevor Knight” mystery series and will take readers on a wild and suspenseful ride as they follow the doctor on his mission to find the truth. Expertly paced and thought provoking, Lange weaves an unforgettable journey that is sure to leave readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Silent Knight Twilight Knight: A Dr. Trevor Knight Mystery Book 8” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
