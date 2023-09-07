Author Joseph R Lange’s New Book, “Silent Knight Twilight Knight: A Dr. Trevor Knight Mystery Book 8,” Follows Dr. Knight as He Battles a Demon in the Texas Hill Country

Recent release “Silent Knight Twilight Knight: A Dr. Trevor Knight Mystery Book 8,” from Covenant Books author Joseph R Lange, centers around Dr. Trevor Knight, an investigator who is summoned to Texas after a demon, thought to be vanquished, is revived once more. Now on the hunt to destroy the creature once more, Dr. Knight will do whatever he can to find the truth, even if it risks his own life.