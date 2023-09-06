Venkit S. Iyer, MD, FACS, and David Bernstein, MD, FACP’s New Book, “Geriatrics Handbook: Practical Applications for Healthcare Professionals and Patients” is Released
Recent release “Geriatrics Handbook: Practical Applications for Healthcare Professionals and Patients,” from Page Publishing authors Venkit S. Iyer, MD, FACS, and David Bernstein, MD, FACP, is an educational tool that allows readers to find an increased awareness of aging adults’ needs, palliative care, end-of-life issues with their emotional, moral, and financial aspects.
Palm Harbor, FL, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Handbook Provides Comprehensive Guide to Geriatric Care
A new handbook has been released that provides a comprehensive guide to geriatric care. The Geriatrics Handbook, coauthored by Venkit Iyer, MD and David Bernstein, MD, covers a wide range of topics, including common medical problems in older adults, preventive care, and end-of-life issues.
The handbook is divided into four sections:
● Symptom-based approach to common complaints
● System-based discussion of common illnesses
● Preventive health care and wellness measures
● Elder care and end-of-life issues
The handbook also includes multiple tables of medications, as well as a glossary of terms.
“Our Geriatrics Handbook is a valuable resource for students, healthcare professionals, and anyone who works with or cares for older adults,” said Dr. Iyer. “It provides comprehensive information on the medical care of older adults, and it is an essential tool for anyone who wants to improve the quality of care for older people”, added Dr. Bernstein.
The Geriatrics Handbook is available for purchase online and in bookstores.
Dr. Venkit S. Iyer is a respected physician born in Palakkad District, Kerala State, India. After completing his medical degree in 1967, he completed a post graduate degree (master’s degree) in surgery. He completed his internship and residency in New York. and was a full-time teaching faculty member in the department of surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York. Dr. Iyer practiced surgery in Palm Harbor, Florida, for thirty years, retiring in 2014. Since then, he has participated in various medical missions and other charitable work.
Dr. Bernstein is a distinguished, award-winning physician and author, board certified in internal medicine and geriatrics, practicing in Clearwater, Florida. His forty years of experience have provided him with opportunities to observe and empathize with thousands of adults as they age. Dr. Bernstein is a graduate of Albany Medical College. He has served as an associate clinical professor in the department of medicine at the University of South Florida College of Medicine.
The authors have over eighty years of combined clinical experience, helping people live their best lives. Each physician has authored and/or co-authored several books and articles on the subject. Dr. Bernstein has appeared in local television interviews, and both doctors have appeared on national and international radio shows, and podcasts. They are available for interviews and speaking engagements.
Published by Page Publishing, Venkit S. Iyer, MD, and David Bernstein, MD’s, useful work highlights the importance of geriatric care.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase "Geriatrics Handbook: Practical Applications for Healthcare Professionals and Patients" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
