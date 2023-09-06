Venkit S. Iyer, MD, FACS, and David Bernstein, MD, FACP’s New Book, “Geriatrics Handbook: Practical Applications for Healthcare Professionals and Patients” is Released

Recent release “Geriatrics Handbook: Practical Applications for Healthcare Professionals and Patients,” from Page Publishing authors Venkit S. Iyer, MD, FACS, and David Bernstein, MD, FACP, is an educational tool that allows readers to find an increased awareness of aging adults’ needs, palliative care, end-of-life issues with their emotional, moral, and financial aspects.