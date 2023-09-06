Lyle Simpson’s New Book, "Fully Human: Fully Alive," is a Captivating and Intriguing Book Written to Help Americans Live the Fullest Life Possible
Recent release “Fully Human: Fully Alive,” from Page Publishing author Lyle Simpson, is a curious and fascinating book that captures the very human experience of feeling stuck and finds a way out of it.
Des Moines, IA, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lyle Simpson, a humanist and former president of the American Humanist Association, has completed his new book, “Fully Human: Fully Alive”: an impressive and remarkable work that seeks to move those who are stuck forward.
The story opens, “Regardless of what we each might want to believe, primarily because it makes us feel better, we ought to face reality eventually. Many more people today than ever before realize this life is likely our only life. Such people recognize there probably isn’t a life hereafter, regardless of what they may want to believe. How can you be sure they are not correct?”
Published by Page Publishing, Lyle Simpson’s profound work attempts to help those who are stuck in the social level of living found within Dr. Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. There is an estimate of 70% of people who are living within this boundary. Without realizing, they are stuck and cannot find a path that would allow them to rise above this level. This is the burden that Simpson hopes to alleviate.
Simpson’s honest writing style helps open up this world to all readers. Those that are stuck in the social level of living are blocked from living a full life. Readers might even be unaware of the barriers and blockages that are hindering the fullest possible life. Simpson hopes that this book will help readers to build a bridge over their barriers and create a full and meaningful life moving forward.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Fully Human: Fully Alive” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
