Author Darius “KING D SON” Southerland’s New Book, “A Boy To A King,” Explores the Author's Journey Through Life That Shaped His Future and Led Him to Achieve His Dreams

Recent release “A Boy To A King,” from Page Publishing author Darius “KING D SON” Southerland, documents the tragedies and triumphs the author has experienced and managed to survive. Eye-opening and stirring, Southerland shares how each obstacle he faced brought him closer to eventually finding success in his passions of creating quality content through film and television.