Author Darius “KING D SON” Southerland’s New Book, “A Boy To A King,” Explores the Author's Journey Through Life That Shaped His Future and Led Him to Achieve His Dreams
Recent release “A Boy To A King,” from Page Publishing author Darius “KING D SON” Southerland, documents the tragedies and triumphs the author has experienced and managed to survive. Eye-opening and stirring, Southerland shares how each obstacle he faced brought him closer to eventually finding success in his passions of creating quality content through film and television.
Nashville, TN, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Darius “KING D SON” Southerland, a screenplay writer and movie producer, has completed his new book, “A Boy To A King”: a powerful and gripping memoir that describes the trials and struggles the author has endured throughout his life, and the ways in which he overcame them through the support of those around him and the guiding presence of God.
“The battles I faced in the past were definitely a challenge. Some of them even crushed me. I honestly didn’t think I would live to see my twenty-first birthday. Life had gotten so bad that the only thing made me happy was the thought of death. I was extremely depressed, but once I found my worth, I found my way. You will never know how strong you can be until being strong is your only choice,” writes the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Darius “KING D SON” Southerland’s enthralling tale is a deeply emotional and personal journey that will take readers along for an incredible ride as Southerland weaves an intimate self-portrait throughout his tale. Thought-provoking and poignant, “A Boy To A King” will connect with readers of all walks of life, providing the encouragement they need to forge ahead through life’s toughest moments in order to witness the incredible light and blessings that await them on the other side.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “A Boy To A King” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“The battles I faced in the past were definitely a challenge. Some of them even crushed me. I honestly didn’t think I would live to see my twenty-first birthday. Life had gotten so bad that the only thing made me happy was the thought of death. I was extremely depressed, but once I found my worth, I found my way. You will never know how strong you can be until being strong is your only choice,” writes the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Darius “KING D SON” Southerland’s enthralling tale is a deeply emotional and personal journey that will take readers along for an incredible ride as Southerland weaves an intimate self-portrait throughout his tale. Thought-provoking and poignant, “A Boy To A King” will connect with readers of all walks of life, providing the encouragement they need to forge ahead through life’s toughest moments in order to witness the incredible light and blessings that await them on the other side.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “A Boy To A King” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories