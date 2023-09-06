Author SACHAL’s New Book, “Journey to the End of the Century,” is a Deeply Moving Memoir That Shares the Author’s Tumultuous Experience Through Life
Recent release “Journey to the End of the Century,” from Page Publishing author SACHAL, takes readers into the macrocosm of the culture of the Soviet Union through the microcosm of his life there.
New York, NY, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SACHAL has completed his new book, “Journey to the End of the Century”: a fascinating memoir that shares the author’s harsh and difficult beginning: homelessness, starvation, loneliness, diseases, and a painful existence.
Never complaining, little Sacha learns how to use experience in the most magical ways. He recounts how he bravely endured and how he learned to use the system of control to survive and fully be himself. This severe beginning prepared Sacha for the horrors of war, for the harshness and severity of the German prison camp and the French Resistance. This hero received the Croix de Guerre in France. He learned how to survive homelessness, severe cold, no food, cruelty, and brutality, and all with a smile, ingenuity, a song on his lips, or his gift of art. He was a genius with poetry in his soul that he later put on canvas. This unforgettable history speaks to us about how to use adversity and triumph in a sometimes cruel, brutal world. It is a powerful story of how one man learned to be himself, gentle, powerful, resilient, and uncomplaining of himself or others throughout this saga of his life. While his story is devastating, it is magnificent that a man such as Sacha can endure and learn from every adversity that being true to himself is the greatest response.
Author SACHAL was born in Kiev on November 24, 1924, at a time of great depression, starvation, and death of millions. His single mother moved her son to Moscow when he was eight. He was educated in brilliant Russian schools where his natural artistic and intellectual gifts were refined by art and literary histories. He was a prodigious reader. He made sculptures in bronze and marble in the art laboratories, as well as posters for Lenin and Stalin. At fifteen, he was inducted into the Russian Army and taken prisoner by the Germans. His story reveals his character strengths, humor, and sunny disposition in horrendous trials and atrocities. His art saved his life in the German prison camp, and he boldly escaped a year and a half later, not yet seventeen. Sacha, his nickname, fought in the French Underground for a year until he was shot in an altercation with the Germans in Burgundy. He was saved from dying by a French count and countess, Jean-Charles and Marie Françoise de Montalember.
After the war, he studied art daily at the Academie Julian, Grande Chaumiere, art studios, and Le Louvre for a decade in Paris. His quest in life, thereafter, was to hone his skills as an artist. He married and moved first to Chicago and then to the San Francisco Bay Area, where they lived for five years before moving to Andalucia, Spain, to seriously paint. He divorced. He had many shows all over Europe and in New York City and loved living in romantic Spain. In 1976, he returned to San Francisco and earned his living as a painter of billboards for Gannet and “highway art” which earned him the reputation of “The Michelangelo of Highway 101.” At night, he created masterpieces of art and had many exhibits. He married the love of his life, Carol, and continued to produce art in the magic of life until ninety-five years of age.
SACHAL writes, “Dear reader, if there will be one, all the same, I will share with you part of my journey in this world. I must admit that I am not a philosopher. I am not a scholar or a scientist. I have no access to archives and documents to get a great quantity of information, like so many intelligent people have already extracted, many facts and dates and chronologies and so on. And I don’t have any desire for dates and facts.”
Published by Page Publishing, SACHAL’s remarkable tale is an unforgettable read that enriches readers as they learn about his story.
Readers who wish to experience this incredible work can purchase “Journey to the End of the Century” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Never complaining, little Sacha learns how to use experience in the most magical ways. He recounts how he bravely endured and how he learned to use the system of control to survive and fully be himself. This severe beginning prepared Sacha for the horrors of war, for the harshness and severity of the German prison camp and the French Resistance. This hero received the Croix de Guerre in France. He learned how to survive homelessness, severe cold, no food, cruelty, and brutality, and all with a smile, ingenuity, a song on his lips, or his gift of art. He was a genius with poetry in his soul that he later put on canvas. This unforgettable history speaks to us about how to use adversity and triumph in a sometimes cruel, brutal world. It is a powerful story of how one man learned to be himself, gentle, powerful, resilient, and uncomplaining of himself or others throughout this saga of his life. While his story is devastating, it is magnificent that a man such as Sacha can endure and learn from every adversity that being true to himself is the greatest response.
Author SACHAL was born in Kiev on November 24, 1924, at a time of great depression, starvation, and death of millions. His single mother moved her son to Moscow when he was eight. He was educated in brilliant Russian schools where his natural artistic and intellectual gifts were refined by art and literary histories. He was a prodigious reader. He made sculptures in bronze and marble in the art laboratories, as well as posters for Lenin and Stalin. At fifteen, he was inducted into the Russian Army and taken prisoner by the Germans. His story reveals his character strengths, humor, and sunny disposition in horrendous trials and atrocities. His art saved his life in the German prison camp, and he boldly escaped a year and a half later, not yet seventeen. Sacha, his nickname, fought in the French Underground for a year until he was shot in an altercation with the Germans in Burgundy. He was saved from dying by a French count and countess, Jean-Charles and Marie Françoise de Montalember.
After the war, he studied art daily at the Academie Julian, Grande Chaumiere, art studios, and Le Louvre for a decade in Paris. His quest in life, thereafter, was to hone his skills as an artist. He married and moved first to Chicago and then to the San Francisco Bay Area, where they lived for five years before moving to Andalucia, Spain, to seriously paint. He divorced. He had many shows all over Europe and in New York City and loved living in romantic Spain. In 1976, he returned to San Francisco and earned his living as a painter of billboards for Gannet and “highway art” which earned him the reputation of “The Michelangelo of Highway 101.” At night, he created masterpieces of art and had many exhibits. He married the love of his life, Carol, and continued to produce art in the magic of life until ninety-five years of age.
SACHAL writes, “Dear reader, if there will be one, all the same, I will share with you part of my journey in this world. I must admit that I am not a philosopher. I am not a scholar or a scientist. I have no access to archives and documents to get a great quantity of information, like so many intelligent people have already extracted, many facts and dates and chronologies and so on. And I don’t have any desire for dates and facts.”
Published by Page Publishing, SACHAL’s remarkable tale is an unforgettable read that enriches readers as they learn about his story.
Readers who wish to experience this incredible work can purchase “Journey to the End of the Century” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories