Author Nola Taracko’s New Book, “My Name Is Chester,” Centers Around the Life of Chester, a Cat Who Loves His Family But Sometimes Needs a Place to Hide and be Alone
Recent release “My Name Is Chester,” from Page Publishing author Nola Taracko, is a charming tale that centers around Chester, who came to live with his human family when he was just a kitten. After all his human siblings moved on, Chester grew used to the quiet, and now must find a special place to relax when his family comes to visit and makes too much noise.
Delaware, OH, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nola Taracko, who lives with her husband, John, in Ohio, and was blessed to have four grown children, six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter, has completed her new book, “My Name Is Chester”: a charming story about a special cat named Chester, and how he has adapted to his growing and changing human family.
Children have been a large part of the author’s life, both professionally and through her volunteering work. After Taracko’s grandson was diagnosed with a reading disability, and had no interest in the written word, the author began writing stories to help encourage him to read. Now writing stories for twenty-three years, the author continues to develop new tales to help inspire other children to develop their reading skills and foster a love of books.
Published by Page Publishing, Nola Taracko’s engaging tale is based on the true life of Chester, who lives with the author’s cousins, and holds a special place in everyone’s heart that meets him. With vibrant and colorful artwork that helps to bring Taracko’s story to life, “My Name Is Chester” is sure to delight readers of all ages and help to spark within them a love of literature and reading.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Name Is Chester” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
