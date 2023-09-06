Author Nola Taracko’s New Book, “My Name Is Chester,” Centers Around the Life of Chester, a Cat Who Loves His Family But Sometimes Needs a Place to Hide and be Alone

Recent release “My Name Is Chester,” from Page Publishing author Nola Taracko, is a charming tale that centers around Chester, who came to live with his human family when he was just a kitten. After all his human siblings moved on, Chester grew used to the quiet, and now must find a special place to relax when his family comes to visit and makes too much noise.