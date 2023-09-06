Author Jessica Solsona’s New Book, "Diabolical in Disguise: A True Story of Resilience," Follows the Author Through Years of Abuse and How She Ultimately Found Healing
Recent release “Diabolical in Disguise: A True Story of Resilience,” from Page Publishing author Jessica Solsona, reveals how the author managed to cope with being abused and taken advantage of by those around her for years, including her own stepfather. Despite the horrific events she was forced to endure, Solsona's story is a journey of hope, healing, and learning to move past trauma.
Patterson, CA, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Solsona, a loving wife and mother of four who enjoys gardening in her spare time, has completed her new book, “Diabolical in Disguise: A True Story of Resilience”: a harrowing true account that details how the author survived being molested, abused, raped, hated, neglected, and held hostage, and her fight to protect her children from a cycle of abuse that began during her childhood.
Solsona shares, “You may be asking yourself, ‘Why does she have the urge to tell her story?’ Many people have told me that I’m just victimizing myself by speaking out, that I am just looking for attention, that they are better than me because they don’t relive their past over and over, that these types of things happen to all of us and they don’t talk about it, or that I’m not special simply because I wrote this book and spoke out. Those people don’t know what it’s like to hide a previous or current secret life, never telling a soul in fear of being judged or doubted.
“After twenty-one years, I escaped the vicious cycle of abuse that started during my childhood. I dealt with so many ups and downs with complex PTSD, depression, anxiety, panic attacks, extreme anguish, and not knowing who I was for the longest time. It took me so much education and determination to get better in order to live a ‘normal life’ with healthy relationships. I am proud that I fought to better my life for my family. I am not afraid anymore and will continue speaking my truth. I want my voice heard loud and clear in order to help at least one person break their cycle of abuse. I want my story to inspire others so they can find their self-worth, fight for freedom, and work hard for the life they deserve!”
Published by Page Publishing, Jessica Solsona’s engaging tale follows the author’s inspiring story of how she learned to cope with complex PTSD and bipolar disorder, stay away from toxic relationships, and nurture her mental health. Through sharing her story and how she discovered peace, Solsona hopes to give back by helping others who have faced similar struggles break free from their trauma and learn to heal.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Diabolical in Disguise: A True Story of Resilience” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
