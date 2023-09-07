Ken E. Angell’s New Book, "No Wings: The Second Step," is the Captivating Story of One Man's Ingenious Invention That Might be the Key to Ensuring Mankind's Survival
North Las Vegas, NV, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ken E. Angell, who has worked at the Nevada Test for the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense, has completed his most recent book, “No Wings: The Second Step”: a gripping novel that follows humanity’s struggle to fight back against rapidly dropping temperatures on Earth, and one scientist’s incredible vision that will turn the tides in the human race’s fight to survive.
Ken E. Angell is educated in computer technology, possessing a rich imagination that generates unique possibilities into our immediate future. The author has lived, worked, played, and explored in the Las Vegas area for fifty-plus years. He has been married to a more than beautiful wife, Patty, for forty-five-plus years and has been blessed with three wonderful children and two beautiful granddaughters.
“Global warming falls short in playing to the left’s Green House agenda,” writes Angell. “As in prehistoric transitions, Earth’s axis has fallen slightly off-center, causing the atmosphere to solidify, blocking the sun’s rays from penetrating Earth. Temperatures around the globe plummet below zero degrees Centigrade. World economic systems collapse along with most international governments.
“The Earth is surrounded by a dense brown cloud that blocks nearly all of the sun’s rays. Scientists and engineers rush to find answers that may sustain temperatures and keep mankind from perishing.
“Steve Ramson conceives and builds a practical laser propulsion system. He furthers his insight and imagination and designs two flying saucer–type crafts that will be driven by the laser propulsion system. The first prototype saucer, codenamed NO-WINGS, brings a new dimension to mankind’s experience in flight. Steve’s initial desire for the craft was for space exploration, but this thought is put on hold due to the issues confronting conditions on Earth.
“The second flying saucer craft, codenamed the Second Step, is 280 meters at its girth. The craft houses crew quarters for 1,200 personnel, along with three science labs and two computer systems.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ken E. Angell’s book is a compelling tale that will take readers on an unforgettable thrill ride as scientists across the globe scatter to find a solution to the end of life on Earth, which inches ever closer with each passing day. Drawing on his experiences while working with the Department of Defense, Angell weaves an expertly paced novel that is sure to keep readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “No Wings: The Second Step” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Ken E. Angell is educated in computer technology, possessing a rich imagination that generates unique possibilities into our immediate future. The author has lived, worked, played, and explored in the Las Vegas area for fifty-plus years. He has been married to a more than beautiful wife, Patty, for forty-five-plus years and has been blessed with three wonderful children and two beautiful granddaughters.
“Global warming falls short in playing to the left’s Green House agenda,” writes Angell. “As in prehistoric transitions, Earth’s axis has fallen slightly off-center, causing the atmosphere to solidify, blocking the sun’s rays from penetrating Earth. Temperatures around the globe plummet below zero degrees Centigrade. World economic systems collapse along with most international governments.
“The Earth is surrounded by a dense brown cloud that blocks nearly all of the sun’s rays. Scientists and engineers rush to find answers that may sustain temperatures and keep mankind from perishing.
“Steve Ramson conceives and builds a practical laser propulsion system. He furthers his insight and imagination and designs two flying saucer–type crafts that will be driven by the laser propulsion system. The first prototype saucer, codenamed NO-WINGS, brings a new dimension to mankind’s experience in flight. Steve’s initial desire for the craft was for space exploration, but this thought is put on hold due to the issues confronting conditions on Earth.
“The second flying saucer craft, codenamed the Second Step, is 280 meters at its girth. The craft houses crew quarters for 1,200 personnel, along with three science labs and two computer systems.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ken E. Angell’s book is a compelling tale that will take readers on an unforgettable thrill ride as scientists across the globe scatter to find a solution to the end of life on Earth, which inches ever closer with each passing day. Drawing on his experiences while working with the Department of Defense, Angell weaves an expertly paced novel that is sure to keep readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “No Wings: The Second Step” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories