Author Mitt Yelrub’s New Book, "The Boarding House," is a Captivating Novel That Takes Place in a Boarding House Where Visitors and Locals Leave Memories of Their Stays.

Recent release “The Boarding House,” from Page Publishing author Mitt Yelrub, is a charming novel that invites readers to the porch, the parlor, and the bar of a boarding house to hear stories of those who have stayed there.