Author Mitt Yelrub’s New Book, "The Boarding House," is a Captivating Novel That Takes Place in a Boarding House Where Visitors and Locals Leave Memories of Their Stays.
Recent release “The Boarding House,” from Page Publishing author Mitt Yelrub, is a charming novel that invites readers to the porch, the parlor, and the bar of a boarding house to hear stories of those who have stayed there.
New York, NY, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mitt Yelrub has completed his new book, “The Boarding House”: a mesmerizing work that shares the stories of people who have stayed at a boarding house.
Author Mitt Yelrub is a first-time author of fiction who enjoys sitting on the porch, with a cigar and whiskey, listening to a Phillies game on the radio. He believes in God the creator, his love, and that there is no story worth telling that cannot be improved on. He lives in Southeast Pennsylvania with his wife of forty years.
Yelrub writes, “If you ever drove by on Main Street, along the US Route that was the other name for Main Street, and saw some folk sitting on the porch or talking to passersby on the sidewalk, you might have wondered what they were saying. If you happen to be one who sits on porches or was once a passerby who stopped for a word, then you may be feeling something familiar. As these tellings progress, you may be able to guess where the place is, but it won’t matter much, as only some of what is told is true, the greatest truth being that there is no story worth telling that cannot be improved upon.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mitt Yelrub’s vivid tale is a celebration of storytelling, allowing readers to peer into the lives of several different characters.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “The Boarding House” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
