Vince Montage is Set to Unveil His Hit Single, "First Pick," a Dynamic Collaboration with Renowned Producer Scott Storch
"First Pick" combines introspective lyrics with captivating melodies. It is a song that creates an unforgettable auditory experience that transcends genres.
Miami, FL, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 2023 “First Pick" by Vince Montage - Produced by Scott Storch
Artist Vince Montage is set to unveil his hit single, "First Pick," a dynamic collaboration with renowned producer Scott Storch. The track is scheduled to make its debut on September 1.
Vince Montage has captured the hearts of fans with his distinctive style. In "First Pick" he combines introspective lyrics with captivating melodies. Produced by the legendary Scott Storch, “First Pick” creates an unforgettable auditory experience that transcends genres. Young artists will create new megastars; Storch says, “Vince Montage is fresh and new.” Jalen Storch, Scott’s son, also assisted with this project.
The “First Pick" music video will release on September 1 at 12 pm, further enhancing the song's narrative with visually stunning elements.
Vince Montage is making major fans in colleges across America, and recently was guest performer at Collegiate Night Life (https://instagram.com/collegiatenightlife2), one of America's premiere destinations for college parties.
Vince Montage's collaboration with Scott Storch exemplifies his dedication to artistic excellence. The single, “First Pick,” will be available for streaming on major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and Tidal, ensuring a global audience can enjoy this unique musical experience.
For more information about Vince Montage, the project with Scott Storch, and the forthcoming single, "First Pick”, see:
Podcast interview with Lulfy (Josh Pagan), Scott Storch, Mixx Production and Vince Montage. Party.Blvd is one of Americas BIGGEST Party Promoters.
Podcast: https://youtu.be/MCUOf3BSDS0?si=ivnzspGZ3k7N1wAE
Party Blvd: https://instagram.com/party.blvd
About Vince Montage:
Vince Montage is breaking all the rules and pushing creative boundaries, crafting music that resonates deeply with listeners.
Website: www.vincemontage.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/vincemontage?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
About Scott Storch:
Scott Storch "The Piano Man" is an iconic producer, celebrated for his influential worldwide contributions to music. His legacy is marked by decades of chart-topping hits.
Instagram: https://instagram.com/scottstorchofficial
About 3 Away Projects:
Label headquartered in the (305), the new LA/NYC… Miami, FL, USA
Instagram: https://instagram.com/3awayprojects
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:
Zane Campbell
Vice President of Communications
3 Away Projects
zane@3awayprojects.com
