The Shaky Grounds Cafe, A Mobile Escape Room Teaching Emergency Preparedness, Announces Pop-Up Events in Oregon Throughout National Preparedness Month

Throughout September, which is National Preparedness Month, the Shaky Grounds Cafe will be available to play at pop-up events throughout the Portland area. Created by Portlander, Army Veteran, and Emmy-winning production designer of Portlandia, Tyler Robinson, the Shaky Grounds Cafe is the first mobile escape room that teaches players real-life emergency preparedness skills. The Shaky Grounds Cafe is the only escape room that just may save your life.