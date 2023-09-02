First Annual Back-to-School Event for Mckinney-Vento Act Qualified Students a Resounding Success

Georgia Cyber Academy (GCA) held its inaugural Back-to-School Event in support of McKinney-Vento Act qualified students facing transitional housing situations. With the help of community partners like The Home Depot, The Marines Toys for Tots Foundation, and others, GCA provided essential supplies including school materials, hygiene kits, Walmart Gift Cards, and more.