First Annual Back-to-School Event for Mckinney-Vento Act Qualified Students a Resounding Success
Georgia Cyber Academy (GCA) held its inaugural Back-to-School Event in support of McKinney-Vento Act qualified students facing transitional housing situations. With the help of community partners like The Home Depot, The Marines Toys for Tots Foundation, and others, GCA provided essential supplies including school materials, hygiene kits, Walmart Gift Cards, and more.
Atlanta, GA, September 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Georgia Cyber Academy (GCA) hosted its first annual Back-to-School Event, a heartwarming and impactful initiative aimed at supporting students and their families who qualify under the McKinney-Vento Act. This event provided essential supplies and services to students facing transitional housing situations due to various reasons.
Through a collaborative effort, GCA was able to provide vital resources to these deserving families, thanks to the support of the McKinney-Vento Grant, The Homeless Children and Youth Cares funds, and the generosity of esteemed partners, including The Empty Stocking Fund, Fulton County Board of Health, The Marines Toys for Tots Foundation, The Home Depot, and Souper Jenny.
The event was an overwhelming success, ensuring that students started the school year equipped with the essentials they need to thrive academically and personally. The students received:
School supplies to aid their educational journey.
Age-appropriate hygiene kits for personal care.
Walmart Gift Cards for their specific needs.
GCA apparel to foster a sense of belonging.
Books for leisure reading to promote a love for learning.
Donated clothing items to address their immediate needs.
The Fulton County Board of Health was an integral part of the event, providing screenings and assistance to complete Georgia Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition Screenings for those who required them.
A special guest at the event, Champ, GCA’s mascot, brought smiles and laughter to the students. One young attendee couldn't contain his excitement, exclaiming, "I know that bird!" as he ran toward Champ for a heartwarming hug. This event held even more significance as these students aren’t typically able to attend in-person events, making it a unique and memorable experience just for them.
Julie Ferrer, Federal Programs Manager, expressed her gratitude, saying, "We are so thankful for everyone who helped to put this event on and make it so much fun for these very deserving families."
In total, 74 students and their families participated in this event, and 18 students received crucial screenings from The Fulton County Board of Health.
GCA remains committed to supporting the McKinney-Vento Act-qualified students and their families throughout the year and is dedicated to making a positive impact on their lives.
About Georgia Cyber Academy (GCA):
GCA is a leading online public charter school serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade in Georgia. With a focus on personalized education and flexible learning, GCA offers a comprehensive curriculum, dedicated teachers, and a supportive virtual community, enabling students to achieve academic success from the comfort of their homes.
For more information about Georgia Cyber Academy and its initiatives, please contact:
Maria Blencowe
Communications, Marketing, & Public Relations Director
Georgia Cyber Academy
info@georgiacyber.org
404-334-4790
