Immersive Opera, The Paños Prophecy, to Premiere at NHCC
Albuquerque, NM, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Explore music and performance art in various areas of the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) on Saturday, October 28 from 1pm to 4pm. The brainchild of composer Nathan Felix, this exploratory, immersive production titled, Prophets, Pyramids & Paños, showcases an array of local talent that will come together to create a surrealistic musical world at the NHCC where attendees can walk through various locations on the NHCC campus including the pyramid and Torreón to see these different site-specific presentations. The performance will culminate with the finale of a world premiere of Felix's new immersive opera, The Paños Prophecy, inspired by the exhibition, Into the Hourglass: Paño Arte from the Rudy Padilla Collection. Performers include experimental performance artists Randall Holt, Kenneth Cornell, Bridget Reinhard and Nicholas Frank and percussionist, Alex Perez and more.
The flagship performance will be the premiere of Felix’s new opera, The Paños Prophecy, that casts a lens on Francisco, an incarcerated man at the New Mexico State Prison, on the eve of his release after serving 20 years. Francisco struggles with adjusting to society and questions if his real family is in the real world or back in prison. The cast features tenors Curtis Storm and Gabriel Deyarmond and sopranos Rachel Kobernick, Emily Anderson and Hope Willenbrink. The Paños Prophecy will be presented in an immersive way and will occur in and around various spaces within the museum gallery at the National Hispanic Cultural Center and attendees are encouraged to follow the performers as they move throughout the gallery space and amongst the audience.
Felix is known for his guerilla-style approach in presenting classical music and opera in unconventional spaces and Prophets, Pyramids & Paños is no exception, with an event utilizing space, movement, and acoustics to activate the National Hispanic Cultural Center both indoors and outdoors. Prophets, Pyramids & Paños, grew out of Felix’s “obsession with creating performances where each attendee gets a different experience whether that be visually or musically.”
Who: Composer Nathan Felix
What: Prophets, Pyramids & Paños
When: Saturday October 28th; 1-4pm
Where: National Hispanic Cultural Center - 1701 4th St. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Cost: Free
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American, music composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films. His music has premiered in Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain, Japan, China, Sweden, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and his music has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR & PBS.
His first large work for orchestra was featured by the BBC and later made into a documentary titled, The Curse & The Symphony. The award winning documentary screened at 52 film festivals, and was distributed by Gaiam TV. In 2015, PBS featured Felix's 6-Piano Project, in which he restores abandoned pianos to premiere his works written for six pianos and then donates the pianos to lower income schools. 6-Pianos was nominated for a Lone Star Emmy. The 6-Piano Project has since been commissioned in San Antonio (2016), Barcelona (2017) Melbourne (2017) and Houston (2019).programmatic elements to art galleries.
Nathan Felix
512-731-0314
www.Electrochestral.com
