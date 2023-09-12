Dealer Leads Launches Cardealerships.com: a Business Listing Directory for Car Dealerships
Dealer Leads, a provider of automotive marketing solutions, has announced the launch of cardealerships.com, a new business listing directory for car dealerships. The website aims to connect car buyers with local dealerships and provide a platform for consumers to find their desired vehicle.
Agoura Hills, CA, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cardealerships.com is a new platform that connects car buyers with local dealerships. The website, launched by Dealer Leads, is a comprehensive directory of car dealerships across the country. Users can search for dealerships by location, brand, and vehicle type. They can also browse vehicle listings and compare prices and features to find their desired vehicle.
"Cardealerships.com is designed to make it easier for car buyers to find their next vehicle," said Steve Tackett, CEO of Dealer Leads. "We hope that this platform will help dealerships connect with potential customers and drive sales."
This Platform is free for users and Dealerships, except for dealerships that ask for paid promotions. It offers a range of features to help dealerships promote their business. Dealerships can create a profile, add photos and videos, and list their inventory. The website also offers advertising opportunities for dealerships looking to reach a wider audience.
In addition to its directory features, this platform also provides valuable resources for both car buyers and dealerships. The website includes articles and guides on topics such as financing, insurance, and vehicle maintenance. Dealerships can also access marketing resources and tools to help them attract and retain customers.
From now onwards Car Dealerships can claim their Dealerships on business.cardealerships.com
Contact
Dealer Leads
Steve Tackett
818-262-8923
https://www.dealerleads.com
