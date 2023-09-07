Author Victoria Preston’s New Book, "Achilles Maestri and the Unchallenged King," is a Fantasy Adventure That Follows Three Heroes Who Must Prepare Their Kingdom for War
Recent release “Achilles Maestri and the Unchallenged King,” from Page Publishing author Victoria Preston, is a poignant and riveting story that follows a band of heroes who must prepare for an oncoming struggle. As a war brews on the horizon, a squire named Achilles will do what it takes to ensure victory, even if it means attempting to tame an ancient dragon of unlimited and dangerous power.
Fremont, OH, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Preston, a mother of two who currently resides in Northwest Ohio, has completed her new book, “Achilles Maestri and the Unchallenged King”: a gripping fantasy novel in which a young squire embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent a devastating war between kingdoms.
Preston writes, “A royal wedding awaits the people of Burgdul as two kingdoms will be united. With the coming war, Meiren struggles to gain popularity with her people and prepare. Arlo finds the truth of his origins and travels to the Third Empire amid the growing tension in Burgdul. Achilles has admired the brotherhood he’s gained as a squire with hopes to be knighted and earn Meiren’s favor. In an attempt to gain control over the elder dragon Wornix’s soul, Achilles travels to the Valley of Kings to meet Valron, the Unchallenged King.”
Published by Page Publishing, Victoria Preston’s enthralling tale was inspired by the auto’s passionate yearning for more magic, dragons, and thrilling fantasies in the world. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Preston weaves an imaginative and captivating story that’s sure to leave readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Achilles Maestri and the Unchallenged King" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
