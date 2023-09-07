Author Victoria Preston’s New Book, "Achilles Maestri and the Unchallenged King," is a Fantasy Adventure That Follows Three Heroes Who Must Prepare Their Kingdom for War

Recent release “Achilles Maestri and the Unchallenged King,” from Page Publishing author Victoria Preston, is a poignant and riveting story that follows a band of heroes who must prepare for an oncoming struggle. As a war brews on the horizon, a squire named Achilles will do what it takes to ensure victory, even if it means attempting to tame an ancient dragon of unlimited and dangerous power.