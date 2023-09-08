Author Meleny Ortega’s New Book, "Polly," is a Charming Story About an Energetic Ten-Year-Old Who Finds an Unexpected Treasure Traveling Back in Time
Recent release “Polly,” from Covenant Books author Meleny Ortega, invites young readers to join Polly as she is transported back in time, exploring new places, with beautiful illustrations by Mikaela Ortega.
Ponderosa, NM, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Meleny Ortega, who was born and raised in New Mexico with a love for adventure, has completed her new book, “Polly”: a captivating story that unravels with twists and turns as Polly’s family moves to California and her nemesis lies in wait to torment her. Will Polly prevail?
Author Meleny Ortega is a wife, mom, educator, and author. She is also the founder of Freedom Awaits, LLC, a company whose goal is to educate and empower people. She has a passion for volunteering and helping others accomplish their goals.
As a seasoned traveler, she brings her stories alive by adding elements of reality and imagination. She is always ready to embrace life and share her stories with others.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Meleny Ortega’s new book features beautiful illustrations by Mikaela Ortega, an avid book reader and an art enthusiast from New Mexico. She currently teaches first grade and does her best to impart her love of reading to her students.
Author Meleny Ortega writes, “The sun was rising over the beautiful mountaintop, creating the most dramatic sunrise Polly had seen in a long time. There were a few clouds dispersed in the sky that were glowing in a radiant red color. ‘What a gorgeous morning!’ exclaimed Polly. Polly was peering out the window when her mom called her for breakfast. ‘Okay, Mom! I’ll be right there!’ Polly caught one last glimpse out the living room window before she headed to the dining room. She sat down for breakfast with her mother, and they ate quietly.”
Readers can purchase “Polly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
