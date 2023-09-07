Author Dr. Gloria J. Hill’s New Book, "To Grow My Garden Within," is a Heartfelt Journey Designed to Help Bring Comfort, Healing, and Spiritual Growth to Its Readers
Recent release “To Grow My Garden Within: A Spiritual Memoir: Cultivating the Journey,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Gloria J. Hill, is a stirring collection of poems and inspiring devotionals designed to help readers discover the beauty and spiritual healing that nature can bring, based on the experiences of the author and her own observations of the natural world around her.
The VIllages, FL, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Gloria J. Hill, who enjoys co-mingling with nature in her mind, body, and soul through hiking in the Vail Valley, beautiful Lake Arrowhead, the lush pinelands of Southern New Jersey, or walking under the swaying palms of central Florida, has completed her new book, “To Grow My Garden Within: A Spiritual Memoir: Cultivating the Journey”: a thought-provoking series of reflections and ruminations based upon the author’s experiences through life, interacting with nature at every turn.
“To Grow My Garden Within” is Dr. Gloria J. Hill’s second book of ageless inspiration, designed to be “sipped, not gulped,” as the author states. With her extraordinary gift of words, Dr. Hill fills her readers with joy, wonder, encouragement, beauty, poetry, and spiritual calm. Through her writings, the author aims to inspire her readers to be observant in their world and to feel gratitude for the jewels she draws up, like pearls from the sea.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Gloria J. Hill’s new book is a profoundly emotional journey designed to help readers face the difficult challenges that they might endure and rise above it all through spiritual courage and perseverance.
Readers can purchase “To Grow My Garden Within: A Spiritual Memoir: Cultivating the Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
