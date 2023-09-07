Author Dr. Gloria J. Hill’s New Book, "To Grow My Garden Within," is a Heartfelt Journey Designed to Help Bring Comfort, Healing, and Spiritual Growth to Its Readers

Recent release “To Grow My Garden Within: A Spiritual Memoir: Cultivating the Journey,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Gloria J. Hill, is a stirring collection of poems and inspiring devotionals designed to help readers discover the beauty and spiritual healing that nature can bring, based on the experiences of the author and her own observations of the natural world around her.