11th Pound Ridge Harvest Festival Brings "Funk" to Pound Ridge on Saturday, October 7 with Galactic as Headliner

The Pound Ridge Partnership kicks off Fall with their annual Pound Ridge Harvest Festival on October 7 starting at 1PM at Pound Ridge Town Park. A family-friendly afternoon of live music, Oktoberfest-style beer and wine garden, local food tastings and the best food trucks in Westchester County, plus kids’ activities galore.