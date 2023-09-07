Author Nicolle Daniel’s New Book, "It's Safe to Love Me: An Eyes Wide Shut Collection," is an Assortment of Poems and Journal Entries Exploring the Author’s Life Journey
Recent release “It's Safe to Love Me: An Eyes Wide Shut Collection,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nicolle Daniel, is a series of thought-provoking poems and journal entries written over the years that reflect upon the author's variety of experiences. From heartbreak and loss to joy and triumph, Nicolle shares it all, painting an intimate self-portrait through the use of her written words.
New York, NY, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nicolle Daniel has completed her new book, “It's Safe to Love Me: An Eyes Wide Shut Collection”: a profound collection of poems and ruminations from the author’s life that reflect upon her different experiences and struggles she faced, and how she found the courage and strength to continue on.
A native of Atlanta, Georgia, author Nicolle Daniel has been writing since her teenage years. After the tragic passing of her mother, she discovered her passion for words and writing and found inspiration from her encounters with various people who crossed her path in life. She is currently working on her first novel, which is soon to be released in winter 2023.
“This is a collection of [my] poetry and journal entries over the years,” writes Nicolle. “The journal entries have been converted to poems about love, lust, and inspirations to continue on [my] life journey. Many of the poems are [my] own realities at different pivotal and low points on [my] journey!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nicolle Daniel’s heartfelt tale will take readers on a deeply personal and emotional journey through the author’s mind, as she bears her very soul with each entry for anyone to read. By sharing her writings, Nicolle hopes to connect with those who may be facing their own challenges and provide uplifting and encouraging support through life’s difficult moments.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “It's Safe to Love Me: An Eyes Wide Shut Collection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
