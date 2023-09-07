Author Nicolle Daniel’s New Book, "It's Safe to Love Me: An Eyes Wide Shut Collection," is an Assortment of Poems and Journal Entries Exploring the Author’s Life Journey

Recent release “It's Safe to Love Me: An Eyes Wide Shut Collection,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nicolle Daniel, is a series of thought-provoking poems and journal entries written over the years that reflect upon the author's variety of experiences. From heartbreak and loss to joy and triumph, Nicolle shares it all, painting an intimate self-portrait through the use of her written words.