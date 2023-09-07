Charles Roegiers’s New Book, "Some of My Favorite People Are Elephants," is a Series of True Stories Based on the Author's Experiences Traveling with a Traditional Circus
Bremerton, WA, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Charles Roegiers, a retired U.S. Navy Bandmaster who joined the Navy Music Program after touring with a circus, has completed his most recent book, “Some of My Favorite People are Elephants: Memoirs of an Accidental Acrobat”: a collection of short stories chronicling the author’s four years spent traveling with a traditional American circus in the mid-1980s.
A South Dakota native and barbershop harmony enthusiast, author Charles Roegiers now works as a freelance writer and music arranger, having written over seventy-five show scripts for sixteen different choruses across the country and several commissioned arrangements for various groups, including the Dapper Dans of Walt Disney fame.
“Looking back, my time in the circus was a lark, a bold adventure,” shares Roegiers. “At least that’s how it began and that’s what I thought at the time. But for the honest-to-goodness circus folks, it was and still is their way of life, a way of life that is disappearing into history.
“Times change and society changes along with it. Our attention spans now seem to be broken up into two- or three-minute segments as everyone who can post something idiotic or shocking on the Internet is famous for a minute or two. For better or worse, the painted colossus of the traditional American circus is becoming but a gilded memory, a quaint relic fondly remembered.”
Published by Fulton Books, Charles Roegiers’s book follows the author as he first joined the circus as a musician, and later found himself unintentionally becoming a flying trapeze artist. Throughout each story, Roegiers hints at life lessons learned by a carefree young man on his unusual journey to adulthood. Poignant and deeply personal, readers of all walks of life will find something to connect with in this unique and spellbinding coming-of-age tale that they won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Some of My Favorite People are Elephants: Memoirs of an Accidental Acrobat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
