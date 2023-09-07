Maxine Electra’s New Book, "Runaway Kite," is a Captivating Story Designed to Help Readers Understand How Forgiving Others Can be the Ultimate Step Towards a Better Life
New York, NY, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maxine Electra, who happily resides with her husband and dogs, has completed her most recent book “Runaway Kite”: a powerful and thought-provoking novel that reflects upon how choosing to forgive others and spread love can be powerful forces with the ability to forever change one’s life.
“This book is all about the power of forgiveness and acceptance, for the forgiver and the forgivee—a thing all children should learn, the Golden Rule,” writes Maxine. “Never forget we are all children.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maxine Electra’s book is inspired by the author’s own life journey, in which she herself has chosen to forgive both those she loves and those she doesn’t, and how that forgiveness has helped her to grow as an individual. Now sharing her story with the world, Maxine hopes to inspire others to pick forgiveness whenever possible and come to know the inner healing that it can ultimately provide.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Runaway Kite” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
