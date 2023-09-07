Marcy Wieties’s New Book, "Do You Know What Happens?" is a Captivating and Imaginative Tale That Explores What the Animals Get Up to After Hours at the Zoo
Racine, WI, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Marcy Wieties, a Wisconsin pastor and mother of two who enjoys visiting zoos with her family, has completed her book,“Do You Know What Happens?”: a charming tale of all the excitement and fun that animals get up to when the zoo is closed for the night and all the humans head home.
“Have you ever wondered what animals do when we’re not looking?” asks Wieties. “Perhaps that sparkle in their eyes hides a secret delight we can’t even imagine!”
Published by Fulton Books, Marcy Wieties’s book is a delightful tale inspired by the countless trips to the zoo the author has taken with her family. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Wieties’s story to life, readers of all ages are sure to be inspired by the thrilling antics of the zoo animals throughout “Do You Know What Happens?” and want to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Do You Know What Happens?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
