Ruthie Shaun Goss’s New Book, “19 Years to Sunset: Surviving a Narcissist,” Reflects Upon How the Author Managed to Leave a Harrowing Relationship with a Toxic Narcissist
Princeton, TX, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ruthie Shaun Goss, who was born and raised in Grenada, Mississippi, now resides with her husband in Texas, remaining close to her children and grandchildren, has completed her most recent book, “19 Years to Sunset: Surviving a Narcissist”: a profound memoir that follows the author through a tumultuous and unhealthy relationship with a narcissistic partner and how she eventually managed to leave him.
“Today I begin to share my testimony, my truth, my story of how a season of my life I had to first love and live with a narcissist,” writes Goss. “Second, I had to know and understand the narcissist. Third, and more importantly, I had to learn to survive the narcissist.
“There were so many warning signs, and the longer I ignored what my gut, eyes, and ears were telling me, the more I began to talk myself into why I should stay in the relationship and why he needed me.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ruthie Shaun Goss’s book accurately portrays what life is like living with and surviving a narcissist and reveals the ways in which one caught in their web can successfully leave. Eye-opening and deeply personal, Goss shares her story in the hopes of helping others who may be struggling with a narcissist in their own lives and encouraging them to do whatever they must in order to leave and place themselves first.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “19 Years to Sunset: Surviving a Narcissist” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
