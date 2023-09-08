Zebulon C. Miller’s New Book, "Crystal and Cocktails: Anatomy of an Addict," is a Moving and Grounded Memoir Humanizing Those Struggling with Addiction
Parker, CO, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Zebulon C. Miller, a software engineer and creative content manager with a lifelong love of writing, has completed his most recent book, “Crystal and Cocktails: Anatomy of an Addict”: a gripping and potent account of his struggle with addiction and fight for sobriety.
“When I was in rehab,” says Miller, “I mentioned to a counselor that I was an aspiring writer. She suggested I write a memoir and specifically suggested I include details about rehab and recovery; she said, ‘There are tons of books about addiction and tons of self-help books about recovery, but not very many memoirs written by addicts that share their journey through recovery.’
“At three years sober, someone close to me said, ‘You’ve been able to help yourself, and that’s good, but good people help themselves, and great people help other people. If you could find a way to tell your story, that would be great.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Zebulon C. Miller’s book details the personal struggles and character traits that, when combined, began his spiral into drug and alcohol abuse. Miller speaks candidly on the mental and physical toll that fifteen years of addiction took on his body. In his decade-long road to recovery, the author made progress with twelve-step programs and sponsorship. Miller shares the methods that worked best for him in the ongoing process of long-term recovery.
Zebulon C. Miller was moved to tell his tale because it looks different than the addiction horror stories in movies and TV. In his own words, “most addicts are not homeless, jobless, and friendless; they are quietly imploding at the behest of those closest to them and unbeknownst to nearly everyone else.” As society moves into an era of mental health acceptance, Miller believes it’s a better time than ever to ask for help. He now bravely shares his story in the hopes that others can find representation and inspiration.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “Crystal and Cocktails: Anatomy of an Addict” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“When I was in rehab,” says Miller, “I mentioned to a counselor that I was an aspiring writer. She suggested I write a memoir and specifically suggested I include details about rehab and recovery; she said, ‘There are tons of books about addiction and tons of self-help books about recovery, but not very many memoirs written by addicts that share their journey through recovery.’
“At three years sober, someone close to me said, ‘You’ve been able to help yourself, and that’s good, but good people help themselves, and great people help other people. If you could find a way to tell your story, that would be great.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Zebulon C. Miller’s book details the personal struggles and character traits that, when combined, began his spiral into drug and alcohol abuse. Miller speaks candidly on the mental and physical toll that fifteen years of addiction took on his body. In his decade-long road to recovery, the author made progress with twelve-step programs and sponsorship. Miller shares the methods that worked best for him in the ongoing process of long-term recovery.
Zebulon C. Miller was moved to tell his tale because it looks different than the addiction horror stories in movies and TV. In his own words, “most addicts are not homeless, jobless, and friendless; they are quietly imploding at the behest of those closest to them and unbeknownst to nearly everyone else.” As society moves into an era of mental health acceptance, Miller believes it’s a better time than ever to ask for help. He now bravely shares his story in the hopes that others can find representation and inspiration.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “Crystal and Cocktails: Anatomy of an Addict” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories