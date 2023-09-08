Michael M. Bachmann’s New Book, "The Great Book of Stories and Dreams and All Matters of Things," is a Series of Poems and Stories That Will Spark Imaginations
New York, NY, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael M. Bachmann, a self-proclaimed dessert connoisseur, off-road adventure enthusiast, and most importantly a dedicated father and a loving husband, has completed his most recent book, “The Great Book of Stories and Dreams and All Matters of Things”: a collection of imaginative poems designed to expand the mind and bring joy and fun to readers of all ages.
Born in the town of Würzburg, Germany, author Michael M. Bachmann spent the first two years of his life in the very small town of Rottendorf. After that he and his family moved to Southern California. The author considers his family to be most important to him and is always thinking up fun songs, poems, and stories to make his wife Cheryl, two children, David and Nicole, and his “w”hole bunch of friends smile and laugh.
Bachmann writes, “This is an anthology of poems and stories || Take some time to read these to your children. || Those you tuck in bed at night, || And the one that still lives in you.
“In the pages of this book you will find || Some fun places to send your mind. ||
Read some stories before you go to sleep || Then close your eyes and take a peek.
“Dream a dream, learn how fun it is to fly, || Watch a giant marshmallow go by!
“There is something for most everyone. || Some pages inside will make you think. || Some of the stories are just for fun. || Some stories might even make you ‘want to be the one!’
“Some will make you laugh, some will make you smile. || Read some to yourself, or read some to your child.
“So open the book, turn a page, and maybe read a few. || Or if you’re much too busy, you could try to read just two. || It’s okay even one will do!”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael M. Bachmann’s book is an imaginative collection that is sure to delight readers of all ages and encourage them to rediscover and befriend the inner child that lives within them.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Great Book of Stories and Dreams and All Matters of Things” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born in the town of Würzburg, Germany, author Michael M. Bachmann spent the first two years of his life in the very small town of Rottendorf. After that he and his family moved to Southern California. The author considers his family to be most important to him and is always thinking up fun songs, poems, and stories to make his wife Cheryl, two children, David and Nicole, and his “w”hole bunch of friends smile and laugh.
Bachmann writes, “This is an anthology of poems and stories || Take some time to read these to your children. || Those you tuck in bed at night, || And the one that still lives in you.
“In the pages of this book you will find || Some fun places to send your mind. ||
Read some stories before you go to sleep || Then close your eyes and take a peek.
“Dream a dream, learn how fun it is to fly, || Watch a giant marshmallow go by!
“There is something for most everyone. || Some pages inside will make you think. || Some of the stories are just for fun. || Some stories might even make you ‘want to be the one!’
“Some will make you laugh, some will make you smile. || Read some to yourself, or read some to your child.
“So open the book, turn a page, and maybe read a few. || Or if you’re much too busy, you could try to read just two. || It’s okay even one will do!”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael M. Bachmann’s book is an imaginative collection that is sure to delight readers of all ages and encourage them to rediscover and befriend the inner child that lives within them.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Great Book of Stories and Dreams and All Matters of Things” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories