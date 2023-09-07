G. Thompson-Young’s Newly Released “What the HECK is Criminology?” is an Enjoyable Resource for Upcoming Generations to Learn About Criminology
“What the HECK is Criminology?” from Christian Faith Publishing author G. Thompson-Young, is a unique resource for parents, educators, and students to begin to learn about a potential career path.
Douglasville, GA, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “What the HECK is Criminology?”: an engaging look into the intricacies of Criminology. “What the HECK is Criminology?” is the creation of published author, G. Thompson-Young.
Thompson-Young shares, “Gearlene has completed an associate of arts in education at Napa Valley College, Napa, California. Her bachelor and master’s degrees in Criminology were earned at the University of West Georgia. After retirement, she is looking forward to obtaining a second master’s in Criminal Psychology and penning more textbooks.
“For over thirty years, she has worked as a private investigator licensed in six states and as a security advisor and armed guard supervisor. Currently, she is engaged in third party investigations for various companies in the insurance industry. That includes face-to-face meetings with perpetrators and claimants from hit and run fatalities to burglary and in conducting surveillances. Surveillances are performed from extremely rural areas to the most affluent and all the in-betweens.
“Spare time is spent penning movie scripts. One (Kinship) has been produced starring Carl Payne (Cole on the Martin TV show). Several in the suspense/horror genre are awaiting production.
“Her husband, Jerrell, is a deputy in the Warrants Division of the Sheriff’s Office. He conducts location research to serve judge ordered warrants within the community.
“A deputy and a PI have interesting conversations at the dinner table!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G. Thompson-Young’s new book offers an introduction to the ins and outs of the many layers of working within the field of criminal investigation.
Consumers can purchase “What the HECK is Criminology?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What the HECK is Criminology?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
