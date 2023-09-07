Kendra Locklear’s Newly Released "God Says I Am" is a Charming Children’s Work That Celebrates the Wonder of Every Child
“God Says I Am,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kendra Locklear, offers a simple but impactful reading experience that pairs heartfelt messages of encouragement with relevant scripture for families to share together.
Shannon, NC, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Says I Am”: a comforting message of God’s love. “God Says I Am” is the creation of published author Kendra Locklear, a mother, wife, and minister. She enjoys working with exceptional children.
Locklear shares, “It is important for children to know what God thinks of us. He loves and adores us. We should be positive and kind to others. We should love everyone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kendra Locklear’s new book offers a compassionate message to children and families navigating the complexities of medical complications.
Consumers can purchase “God Says I Am” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Says I Am,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Locklear shares, “It is important for children to know what God thinks of us. He loves and adores us. We should be positive and kind to others. We should love everyone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kendra Locklear’s new book offers a compassionate message to children and families navigating the complexities of medical complications.
Consumers can purchase “God Says I Am” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Says I Am,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories