Shyam Sundar Goswami’s Newly Released "Jesus Christ and Yoga" is a Fascinating Study of the Life Christ from a Unique Interreligious Perspective
“Jesus Christ and Yoga,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shyam Sundar Goswami, is a complex study of what Jesus Christ presented to the world and how those teachings can open one up for inspired spiritual growth.
New York, NY, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus Christ and Yoga”: an enjoyable resource for reflection and empowerment in faith. “Jesus Christ and Yoga” is the creation of published author Shyam Sundar Goswami, who was born in Santipur, Northern Bengal, in 1891, into a family lineage with more than 750 years of noted spiritual distinction. S. S. Goswami passed away in 1978 at the age of eighty-seven. He taught Yoga to thousands of students over more than sixty years.
Goswami shares, “Only through spirituality can man’s meanness and smallness be conquered and his divine nature manifested.
“To transform materialistic influences requires a gigantic spiritual effort and living spiritual inspiration. This can only be achieved by a great spiritual master.
“Jesus Christ, who, by millions of people is regarded as an incarnation of God, came into our world to teach us spiritual truths by which we can be free from bondage and attain immortality. His teaching does not consist of mere words but is based on his own realization in silent prayer. His spirituality was not like something grafted on his personality; reality and strength were exhibited in his mode of life and his activities. He came to this world as the Divine Light to show the path which leads to God to human beings who forgot about him in their deep immersion in the vast ocean of worldliness. His spiritual life inspires us.
“This book is an attempt to study the teachings and activities of Jesus Christ for our spiritual development.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shyam Sundar Goswami’s new book will challenge and encourage readers by offering a fresh perspective of the true impact of Christ’s sacrifice and teachings.
Francis X. Clooney, SJ, Parkman Professor of Divinity, of Harvard University, states, “Interreligious learning is the norm today, and we have much to learn from how people in other faiths see and interpret even our most fundamental and treasured beliefs.
“But we need to learn well; we need stellar examples of deep learning.
“Shyam Sundar Goswami’s Jesus Christ and Yoga goes deep into the mystery of Jesus in great detail and with great imagination, drawing on every resource available to the Goswami. Jesus is seen differently indeed from this fresh perspective—even as yoga itself is transformed in the light of Christ the great yogi. Goswami’s classic study, accessible once more, is now more timely than ever.”
Consumers can purchase “Jesus Christ and Yoga” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus Christ and Yoga,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
