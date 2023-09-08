Phillip K. Difani’s Newly Released "Philori: Our Love Story" is an Emotionally Charged Celebration of the Promise of a Second Chance at Love
“Philori: Our Love Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phillip K. Difani, is an insightful reflection on life, family, and the marital connection as a story of devotion and love unfolds.
Rogers, AR, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Philori: Our Love Story”: a touching autobiographical work with layers of important lessons of faith. “Philori: Our Love Story” is the creation of published author Phillip K. Difani, a seasoned, professional aviator who has traveled to over eighty countries in his forty-three-year career. He is a husband, father, and grandfather.
Difani shares, “In a true story, author Phillip Difani shares how true love was found later in life, despite the hopeless outlook and what the world led him to believe.
“Phillip writes this inspirational book to give hope; hope in finding true, divine love and lifelong companionship.
“Stop looking! Start believing!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phillip K. Difani’s new book is an enjoyable and nostalgic look back on the circuitous journey two fated souls made to find one another again.
Consumers can purchase “Philori: Our Love Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Philori: Our Love Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
