Unveiling a New Chapter: Entwined Hearts Press CIC Redefines Publishing with a Community-Focused Approach
Launch announcement for new non-profit book publishing and support company Entwined Hearts Press CIC.
Swansea, United Kingdom, September 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Announcing the launch of the new Swansea based publishing & support company dedicated to supporting writers who want to publish, however they want to publish. Amplifying author voice and vision to facilitate diverse voices, creativity and author success in the ever challenging & evolving world of publishing.
Entwined Hearts Press have today announced their launch and opened up their basic membership. The new publishing and support company exists to to support all writers as they embark on the journey to publication, and navigate the complex world of book publishing and provide publishing services to authors to produce the book they envision while increasing their earning potential and success within the industry.
The company provides services via its website and their membership portal with both free and paid options to join. Entwined Heart Press CIC commits to providing benefits to individuals who share a common goal of becoming published authors and making a career out of their writing. Writers driven by a passion for storytelling. Are also willing to put in the time and effort required to improve their craft and get their work noticed by publishers and readers.
As well as supporting the writing community by offering the services needed to bring a project to publication. Ensuring the community is able to maintain control rights and earning potential for their work. As well as receive feedback on their writing and valuable support for marketing, branding and digital asset organisation. Additional are services offered through our membership to the community. These include sharing resources and tips, webinars, and a quarterly writing & publishing magazine and dedicated chat spaces to encourage one another.
“We are honoured to dedicate our first year in business to supporting our community before we open our publishing arm in 2024,” said Belinda Sharland, Entwined Hearts Press CIC’s Founding Director. “We can't wait to start supporting our writing community and seeing what they create, the publishing industry wouldn't exist without writers so it’s right to honour that from inside the industry,”
The company and their basic membership launched on 03 September 2023, while the paid membership will launch shortly. An announcement will be made on the company’s social accounts once it is open. The company’s immediate focus is filling the vacant director’s roles and supporting writers worldwide in the short term. Details of director’s roles may be found on the careers page of their website.
When the concept of Entwined Hearts Press CIC was created the goal was to build a company that could dedicate their talents to helping the writer’s community into publishing in a way that fulfilled their visions. We remain committed to that goal.
You can join Entwined Hearts Press CIC online or follow them on social on Twitter/X, @ehpcic_org
Facebook @ehpcic.org
Pinterest @entwinedheartspresscic
Belinda Sharland
+447366641133
ehpcic.org
