K.V. Easwaran Memorial Trophy of Cricket Eulogizes the Love of the Game at the TCSL Cricket Tournament and Cricket Beyond Boundaries Recreational League at Horsham PA
Horsham, PA, September 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As cultural tapestries interweave across the vibrant landscape of India, there's a tradition that holds a special place in the hearts of its people: the celebration of an individual's 80th birthday.
Beyond the numerical significance, the 80th birthday marks a remarkable juncture of wisdom, experience, and the bonds of family and community. In south Indian culture specifically, 80th birthdays are a significant milestone and they are typically celebrated with great reverence and honor. Whether the family decides to host a pooja, a party, or a parade - all activities are to seek continued blessings and benevolence.
When a person has journeyed through a thousand moons, it should be special. This year Radhika Ramamurthi, residing in Doylestown, PA, honors her deceased father, K.V Easwaran for his 80th birthday. She is doing this by funding the TCSL Cricket Tournament/Cricket Beyond Boundaries League and by creating a trophy in her fathers name. She wanted to do something that would keep his memory and his passion alive.
His passions included food, perfume, and of course - cricket. When K.V was young he would often escape out of his college classes to play cricket, then as an adult he even led cricket teams for his organization. K.V best enjoyed watching cricket matches from the scoreboard of the stadium in order to spectate in complete focus. “He was an ardent fan of cricket.”
Radhika recalls her fathers immense love for the sport. Growing up playing cricket in the bustling and lively streets of India is a cherished memory for many, along with K.V. The vibrant sport has a track record that brought together students looking for more than their studies and now it continues, bringing together adults who are looking for more than their career. Anyone looking for a fun community to collaborate with and simply to try something new, can turn to cricket.
The Cricket Beyond Boundaries recreational league wants to invite the rising youth of Montgomery and Bucks county to try something new this fall season, open to every child between 7-14."I hope to further the game in a way where it gives opportunities to kids who are really interested in cricket.”
Ramamurthi talks about what she aspires for the next years of Cricket Beyond Boundaries. The new generation of cricketers can hopefully participate to find the same old charm and happiness in the swing of a bat, the adrenaline of a fast bowl, or an awesome team victory.
Cricket had a lasting impact not only on Ramamurthi’s father K.V Easwaran's life but also on her, as Ramamurthi honors his legacy. Ramamurthi hopes that her father’s love for cricket can be passed down to the next generation by Cricket Beyond Boundaries (Beyond Boundaries Cricket Inc is a registered public 501c3 organization) If anyone you know is interested in cricket or to find out more, send a note to registration@cricbb.org. If there is an interest in covering the event, please send a note to media@cricbb.org.
