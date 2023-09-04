K.V. Easwaran Memorial Trophy of Cricket Eulogizes the Love of the Game at the TCSL Cricket Tournament and Cricket Beyond Boundaries Recreational League at Horsham PA

“He was an ardent fan of cricket.” Radhika recalls her fathers immense love for the sport. Growing up playing cricket in the bustling and lively streets of India is a cherished memory for many, along with K.V. The vibrant sport brought together students looking for more than their studies and now it continues, bringing together adults who are looking for more than their career. Anyone looking for a fun community to collaborate with and simply to try something new, can turn to cricket.