The Tomball Art League Fall 2023 Live Show & Sale / October 19th - 21st
The Tomball Art League is pleased to announce its Fall 2023 Live Art Show & Sale. Details for entry, judging and purchasing posted on their website.
Tomball, TX, September 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Calling all artists. Adult and Student (including homeschool) artists are invited to take part in The Tomball Art League Fall 2023 Live Art Show & Sale by entering 2D and 3D works. Student theme: “The Wonders of Autumn.” All entries must be registered via the online system. See details below and online. The public is invited to view the show and buy beautiful, unique works at the bi-annual sale October 20th, 21st at Lone Star College – Tomball Community Library (details below). Entries will be judged, and first place winners critiqued by: Linda Southern Vanek. Cash awards for: Adult Best of Show, Student Best of Show & Choice Award. A portion of the proceeds from their shows goes to “Friends of Lone Star College Tomball Community Library” to support library programming. Special guest display will be from "Creating With Blind Abandon," art created by and for the visually impaired.
Show & Sale Schedule of Events:
· Registration is now open. Registration closes for adults, October 15th, 11:59 pm. Students may register through intake day, Thursday, October 19th, 5:30pm.
· Art Intake Day: Thursday, October 19th, 1:30-5:30pm, pre-registered adults only and student walk-ins.
· Art Show & Sale, Open to Public: Friday, October 20th, 1:15-5:30pm, Saturday, October 21st, 10am to 3pm
· Judge critique / winners announced, Friday, October 20th, 1pm
· Location: Lone Star College/Tomball Community Library @ 30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, Texas 77375
· Info & entry forms on website thetomballartleague.com
· Further info, contact Show Chair: CJ Foster, art4cjfoster @ gmail.com, 405-301-0887
The Tomball Art League Mission is to promote Art appreciation in Tomball and surrounding communities, to stimulate enthusiasm for the Arts, to increase knowledge and skills by having renowned artists demonstrate, and to unite artists by having a common meeting place. Monthly, our members and guests enjoy talented guest artists from a wide variety of styles and medias, who present live demonstrations, skills development and/or lead art related topic discussions. Along with gaining more knowledge and socializing with other local artists, TAL offers its members opportunities to share their work with each other and the public through options such as the bi-annual Art Show & Sale, local bank installations, and free website promotion via The Tomball Art League website.
The Tomball Art League Mission is to promote Art appreciation in Tomball and surrounding communities, to stimulate enthusiasm for the Arts, to increase knowledge and skills by having renowned artists demonstrate, and to unite artists by having a common meeting place. Monthly, our members and guests enjoy talented guest artists from a wide variety of styles and medias, who present live demonstrations, skills development and/or lead art related topic discussions. Along with gaining more knowledge and socializing with other local artists, TAL offers its members opportunities to share their work with each other and the public through options such as the bi-annual Art Show & Sale, local bank installations, and free website promotion via The Tomball Art League website.
Contact
Kathy Wortham
281-731-0894
www.thetomballartleague.com/
For show/sale specifics: CJ Foster, 405-301-0887
