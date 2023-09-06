iSunshare iOS Repair Genius is Ready to Upgrade/Downgrade iOS 17 Beta on iPhone
California City, CA, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Recently, iSunshare announced a new version for iOS Repair Genius, which added iOS Upgrade/Downgrade functions to help users download and install the preferred iOS on the iPhone. This new function can help iPhone users to upgrade the iOS to iOS 17 beta without signing into the Developer account. Meanwhile, it enables users to downgrade the iOS to any signed IPSW.
iSunshare iOS Repair Genius enables everyone to experience the iOS 17 developer or public beta within simple clicks. There is no data loss after users updating the iOS to the newest iOS 17 beta. In addition, they can choose the iOS 17 beta version to upgrade.
For the users who want to go back to the stable iOS version, they can remove or uninstall the iOS 17 beta version from the iPhone within clicks. To prevent the data loss, it is recommended to back up the iPhone data in advance.
“As iOS 17 is hot these days, we try our best to develop such function on our software to better satisfy you,” Said Jack, one of the engineers of iSunshare developers team, “We simplify the process to get the latest iOS 17 beta so that everyone can easily have a try without signing in any program. iOS downgrade and upgrade turns to be extremely easy with our software. You just need to connect the iPhone to your Windows computer, trust it and then choose iOS Upgrade/Downgrade and follow the steps to get the wanted iOS on your iPhone. Hope you can like it.”
This software is designed with the intuitive interface so that everyone can easily handle it. Besides, it is compatible with all iOS versions and all iPhone models. For more details about iSunshare iOS Repair Genius, check https://www.isunshare.com/ios-repair-genius/
