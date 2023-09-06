ICRL INDIA Expands Its Reach with a New Branch Office in Chennai
ICRL INDIA, a prominent immigration and visa consultancy, has opened a new branch office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This expansion aims to provide accessible and professional immigration and visa services to individuals and families in South India. The Chennai branch office will offer a wide range of services, including study abroad assistance, immigration consultations, work visas, and tourist visa support, all delivered by a team of expert consultants.
Chennai, India, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The new branch office, strategically located in the heart of Chennai, will serve as a hub for individuals in the region looking to explore opportunities for international education, work, and immigration. With a team of highly experienced immigration experts and consultants, ICRL INDIA is well-equipped to assist clients with their visa and immigration needs, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process.
ICRL INDIA has built a reputation for its professionalism, integrity, and personalized approach to immigration and visa services. The addition of the Chennai branch office is in line with the company's mission to provide accessible and reliable support to clients across India who aspire to achieve their dreams of living and working in countries around the world.
Key Services Offered at the Chennai Branch Office:
1. Study Abroad Services: Assistance with university admissions, visa applications, and pre-departure preparations for students aspiring to study abroad.
2. Immigration Consultation: Expert guidance on immigration pathways, including Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programs, family sponsorships, and more.
3. Work Visas: Support for professionals seeking employment opportunities overseas, including work permits and skilled worker programs.
4. Client-Centric Approach: A dedicated team of consultants committed to providing personalized solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.
ICRL INDIA invites individuals, students, and professionals in Chennai and the surrounding areas to visit their new branch office to explore a world of opportunities. The company's expert consultants are ready to assist clients in making informed decisions about their immigration and visa goals.
The new branch is location at AWFIS Complex, 4th Floor, No.143, 1 Uthamar Gandhi Road, Thousand Light West, Nungambakkam, Chennai -600034 (Opposite The Park Hotel)
"We are thrilled to bring our expertise and commitment to excellent service to Chennai. Our new branch office represents a significant step forward in our mission to make immigration dreams a reality for individuals and families in South India," said Founder of ICRL INDIA, Mr Rajnish Kumar.
For more information about ICRL INDIA and its services, please visit https://www.icrlindia.com/ or contact the Chennai branch office at 8801002277 or chennai@icrlindia.com.
ICRL INDIA has built a reputation for its professionalism, integrity, and personalized approach to immigration and visa services. The addition of the Chennai branch office is in line with the company's mission to provide accessible and reliable support to clients across India who aspire to achieve their dreams of living and working in countries around the world.
Key Services Offered at the Chennai Branch Office:
1. Study Abroad Services: Assistance with university admissions, visa applications, and pre-departure preparations for students aspiring to study abroad.
2. Immigration Consultation: Expert guidance on immigration pathways, including Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programs, family sponsorships, and more.
3. Work Visas: Support for professionals seeking employment opportunities overseas, including work permits and skilled worker programs.
4. Client-Centric Approach: A dedicated team of consultants committed to providing personalized solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.
ICRL INDIA invites individuals, students, and professionals in Chennai and the surrounding areas to visit their new branch office to explore a world of opportunities. The company's expert consultants are ready to assist clients in making informed decisions about their immigration and visa goals.
The new branch is location at AWFIS Complex, 4th Floor, No.143, 1 Uthamar Gandhi Road, Thousand Light West, Nungambakkam, Chennai -600034 (Opposite The Park Hotel)
"We are thrilled to bring our expertise and commitment to excellent service to Chennai. Our new branch office represents a significant step forward in our mission to make immigration dreams a reality for individuals and families in South India," said Founder of ICRL INDIA, Mr Rajnish Kumar.
For more information about ICRL INDIA and its services, please visit https://www.icrlindia.com/ or contact the Chennai branch office at 8801002277 or chennai@icrlindia.com.
Contact
ICRL IndiaContact
Rajnish Kumar
+918586900846
www.icrlindia.com/
Rajnish Kumar
+918586900846
www.icrlindia.com/
Categories