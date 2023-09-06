ICRL INDIA Expands Its Reach with a New Branch Office in Chennai

ICRL INDIA, a prominent immigration and visa consultancy, has opened a new branch office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This expansion aims to provide accessible and professional immigration and visa services to individuals and families in South India. The Chennai branch office will offer a wide range of services, including study abroad assistance, immigration consultations, work visas, and tourist visa support, all delivered by a team of expert consultants.