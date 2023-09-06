LT Senior Services Hosts Homecoming Social
LT Senior Services will host a Homecoming Social on September 23, 2023. This event will be held 3-6 PM at 105 Cross Creek Lakeway, TX 78734.
Lakeway, TX, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LT Senior Services invites you to join them for a fun afternoon of fun, food, music, football, and more.
LT Senior Services, a nonprofit organization supporting older adults in the Lake Travis area, invites older adults to come dressed in their alma mater’s or favorite team’s colors.
Submit your high school or college photos for their slideshow, dance to your favorite music, and support your favorite team. Enjoy spending time with friends and making new ones, all while enjoying some classic game day snacks.
The event is free for aging adults. More information on the event, including registration, can be found at www.LTSeniorServices.org/2023events.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, consists of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org.
Cyndi Cummings
(512) 423-6782
https://www.ltseniorservices.org
