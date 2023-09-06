Sascha Hitsch Leads xSuite Group’s DACH
New Sales Director brings strong expertise in AI, machine learning and holistic services to the sales team of software vendor and SAP partner xSuite.
Ahrensburg, Germany, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Software manufacturer xSuite Group has made a new appointment to its sales management team in the German-speaking region. On 1 September 2023, Sascha Hitsch (45) will assume the post previously held by Tobias Neumann, who will be taking on new professional challenges after eight years at xSuite. Sascha Hitsch has been working in sales for over 20 years and has excellent know-how in building and coaching sales teams, both on the national and international level. Through his work with EMEA and US teams, he has acquired substantial experience in these areas in particular. Expanding and intensifying customer care will be one of his key focuses at xSuite Group.
Sascha Hitsch formerly worked at NetApp Deutschland GmbH, where he was responsible for business development in the DACH region as an AI Sales Specialist. Previous positions include Sales Manager Germany (Managed Services & Professional Consulting) at Axians Cloud & IT-Automation GmbH and Sales Manager at AXIANS IT Solution GmbH.
Thomas Radestock, Chief Sales Officer at xSuite Group: “With Sascha Hitsch, we have won over an extremely experienced sales expert. His skills in Al and modern data analytics will be of great value to us in the DACH region as we are continuously expanding our business with software solutions that increasingly rely on AI.” Sascha Hitsch: “With its technically leading add-ons for SAP user companies on the verge of upgrading to the new S/4HANA product generation, xSuite Group is one of Germany’s most promising software companies in the SAP arena. I’m excited to be on board and look forward to the projects ahead.”
