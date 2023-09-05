RealityMine Announces Addition of RealityMine Connect to Existing Video Measurement Product Offering
Capability enables measurement of content consumption across major streaming platforms and all connected devices.
Manchester, United Kingdom, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RealityMine today announced the addition of RealityMine Connect to its product offering.
RealityMine Connect delivers verified single source, user level cross-platform and cross-device measurement of streaming content consumption. This allows clients to secure comprehensive competitor and market intelligence across the streaming ecosystem.
Due to gaps in existing measurement capabilities, streaming platforms do not have a complete understanding of their audiences beyond first party data assets, and studios lack visibility into the streaming audiences their shows and movies generate. RealityMine Connect closes this gap. By capturing granular audience data across all connected devices (including CTV), clients can now gain comprehensive visibility of consumption habits across all major streaming platforms and services.
As streaming business models continue to evolve, RealityMine Connect is perfectly placed to monitor consumption habits across the market to enable effective business decision making and timely responses to competitor moves and supports a range of use cases from content performance analysis, acquisition and retention strategy development, through to licensing and commissioning decision making and negotiation for both streamers and studios.
“With triple digit growth from our media intelligence business in 2022, the release of RealityMine Connect underlines our commitment to helping our clients and partners overcome major measurement challenges through innovative technology solutions. Timely market and customer intelligence will be key to sustaining competitive advantage in the increasingly challenging media ecosystem.” -Chris Havemann, CEO
About RealityMine
RealityMine enables many of the world’s largest market research and media organizations to monitor real consumers on multiple devices, across all major platforms, revealing unique insights from real life consumer behaviour. The firm’s RealityMeter can be deployed across Android, iOS and desktop platforms, and is deployed by leading panel owners and research clients across five continents. RealityMine is headquartered in Manchester, England with offices in London and Stockholm. For more information, visit realitymine.com.
