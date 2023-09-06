"The Ravens of Vienna," by Adrian Grafe, Available Now from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback and eBook editions of The Ravens of Vienna by Adrian Grafe. This World War II thriller is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
Lyn Miller-Lachmann, Historical Novel Society says, “This novel is filled with action and intrigue that will keep readers guessing. Who is an ally, and who is a spy or betrayer? In this way, The Ravens of Vienna appeals to fans of World War II-era thrillers. The author includes several women characters who became spies and resistance fighters, acknowledging the key role women played in challenging Nazi rule and protecting those the Nazis targeted.”
Midwest Book Review calls it “All the more impressive when considering that The Ravens of Vienna is author Adrian Grafe’s debut as a novelist, this original and engaging story is a compelling historical drama comprised of memorable characters, eloquent observation, historical infused backgrounds, as well as inherently engaging and complex plot lines. Of special appeal to readers with an interest in World War II Historical Fiction in general, and Jewish Historical Fiction in particular, The Ravens of Vienna is strongly recommended, personal reading lists and community library collections.”
The Ravens of Vienna, 300 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-287-6, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
