"Crimson Scimitar," by S.P. Grogan, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Crimson Scimitar by S.P. Grogan. The book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
Crimson Scimitar is the awakening, epic novel of our times and no-holds-barred critical commentary on Hollywood culture and social media. What if, in 2011, Osama bin Laden, the al Qaeda jihadist terrorist, was captured instead of killed? What would a trial in the U.S. judicial system look like? And what if the ones who captured him were stars of a reality TV show trying to boost their ratings? And what if when bin Laden was captured al Qaeda was planning an attack on the United States, worse than 9/11? Who do you think will come to the rescue? Finally, would you cheer for a young al-Qaeda jihadist who might bring peace to the Mideast?
Literary Titan says, “Through its powerful narrative, Crimson Scimitar becomes a compelling reminder of the urgent need for unity and the futility of war. Within the expansive tapestry of court proceedings and the enthralling stories that encircle Osama bin Laden, the novel weaves together suspense, intrigue, and action elements that befit a thrilling tale.”
Author S.P. Grogan is a best-selling and award-winning author. His other books include Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, Vegas Die: A Quest Mystery, and Captain Cooked, winner of a Best In the World Gourmand Award.
Crimson Scimitar, 624 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-331-6, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
