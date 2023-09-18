"Bart’s Heart," by Cargill H. Alleyne, Available Now from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Bart’s Heart by Cargill Alleyne, illustrated by Colby Zahn. The book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain. It is the second installment in a series of educational children’s books about the human body called Anatomy for Kids.
Bart’s Heart presents facts about the human heart in an entertaining, colorful manner. In addition to the facts presented, there is a glossary at the end of the book which provides both meanings of the medical terms as well as pronunciations. There is also a small heart hidden in the detail of each illustration for the reader to discern.
Bart tries to survive his hockey game while his Dad shouts fun facts about the structure and function of his heart. The text will promote the habit of parents, caregivers, and teachers reading with their children and will spark an interest in the human body in children of all socioeconomic backgrounds.
Cargill H. Alleyne, Jr., M.D. is a neurosurgeon in private practice in Augusta Georgia. He is a former Professor and Chairman of Neurosurgery at Augusta University. Colby Zahn, M.S., C.M.I is an illustrator at UWorld E-learning Providers. She was formerly an illustrator in the Department of Neurosurgery at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.
Bart’s Heart, 46 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-318-7, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
