"The Environmental Alarmist," by Michael Contarino, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Environmental Alarmist by Michael Contarino. This hilarious political satire is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
The late Bill Richardson, former New Mexico Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations called it “A hilarious satire about an unlikely environmentalist presidential campaign. If you have never worked in politics, you will find The Environmental Alarmist funny because it is too outrageous to be true. If you haveworked in politics, you will laugh yourself silly because you know it isn’t.”
If you remain hopeful that maybe it’s not too late, that against the odds humanity might still get it together and face reality – and especially if you haven’t lost your sense of humor – you will love The Environmental Alarmist.
Michael Contarino received his Ph.D. in Political Science from Harvard. He served as Senior Foreign Policy Advisor, speechwriter, and ghostwriter to a major US presidential candidate, as Book Review Editor of an academic journal, and as an Economic Affairs Officer for the United Nations. He speaks five languages. All of his creative writing explores, with humor and levity, the human penchant for self-deception.
The Environmental Alarmist, 158 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-307-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
