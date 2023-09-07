Nicole Tito’s “Estes Method and EVPs: The Search for Ghostly Voices” Now Available Worldwide on Amazon

Paranormal investigator with over two decades of experience, Nicole Tito, announces the global release of her book, Estes Method and EVPs: The Search for Ghostly Voices. Drawing from her extensive firsthand involvement in more than 100 investigations nationwide, Nicole offers a compelling exploration into the realms of the Estes Method, Electronic Voice Phenomena (EVP), and modern ghost hunting equipment.