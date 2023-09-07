Experience the Authentic Flavor of 100% Buckwheat Noodles at SOBAR: Grand Opening on September 7
Culver City, CA, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Prepare to indulge in the artful taste of genuine 100% buckwheat noodles. SOBAR is proud to announce its grand opening on September 7, 2023. Located at 12404 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90066, SOBAR seamlessly combines the allure of tradition with modern sophistication to deliver a fresh culinary experience.
Key Highlights of SOBAR:
Epitome of Quality: SOBAR utilizes meticulously selected premium buckwheat flour from Maine to craft noodles that capture the essence of this unique grain. SOBAR’s commitment to quality ensures that every bite conveys a standout flavor and true authenticity.
Ju-Wari Soba: Ju-Wari = one hundred percent (100%). A premium gluten-free pure buckwheat noodle offers a blend of high quality protein and a range of nutritional benefits. Made exclusively from 100% buckwheat flour, not only nourishes the body with essential minerals, but also tantalizes the senses with its captivating aroma and exquisite flavor.
Fusion of Elegance and Serenity: The atmosphere at SOBAR skillfully blends contemporary design with a serene ambiance by creating a space that marries Japanese aesthetics with the comfort of California.
A Journey of Flavors: SOBAR's menu introduces a vibrant array of buckwheat's allure. From classic dipping sauces to modern interpretations, each dish is expertly prepared, embracing tradition while striving for innovation.
CEO Masato Midorikawa expressed, "SOBAR is a place where we accentuate the deep flavors and exquisite nature of buckwheat. We take immense pride in offering our guests a fresh culinary experience through the lens of Japanese soba culture.”
SOBAR is set to officially open its doors starting September 7, 2023 at 12404 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90066. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, and 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm.
For further information, media inquiries, and reservations, please contact:
Steven Cheng, General Manager
Phone: 310 439 1029
Website: www.sobar-usa.com
Instagram: @sobar.losangeles
