Future Electronics Congratulates Leah Corbus for 30 Years of Service
Future Electronics recognizes Leah Corbus for 30 successful years of service with the company.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics is a leading global distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.
Future Electronics recently congratulated Leah Corbus, who reached her 30-year milestone service anniversary on June 1st, 2023. Leah joined Future Electronics in 1993 and said it “has been one of the best decisions I ever made. Not only did I start a wonderful career that has provided me with a good life, but I have met some of my best friends in the world, been mentored by numerous managers, and worked with so many incredible people both in the field and at corporate.”
Leah graduated with a BA in Social Sciences from UC Berkeley and began working as an inside sales representative for her family’s business. “My father was a successful semiconductor salesman… so I pretty much grew up in the business,” she said.
Leah joined Future Electronics’ FAI team in 1993 and transferred to inside sales in 1994. In 1996, one of her managers suggested she try outside sales. In 2012 she became a Global Account Manager and was promoted to General Sales Manager in 2018. Leah moved from California to Arizona in 2021 to be near her son and closer to her parents with full support from Future Electronics.
Outside of work, she enjoys travelling, golf, pickleball, yoga, hiking, and trying all the amazing restaurants in Scottsdale.
“I’ve worked with so many great sales, marketing, and customer service people throughout the years at Future Electronics, who helped make me successful. I’ve grown accounts from the ground up, as well as inherited account bases that I have grown from where they were,” said Leah.
Future Electronics thanks Leah for her great work and dedication to the organization.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Future Electronics recently congratulated Leah Corbus, who reached her 30-year milestone service anniversary on June 1st, 2023. Leah joined Future Electronics in 1993 and said it “has been one of the best decisions I ever made. Not only did I start a wonderful career that has provided me with a good life, but I have met some of my best friends in the world, been mentored by numerous managers, and worked with so many incredible people both in the field and at corporate.”
Leah graduated with a BA in Social Sciences from UC Berkeley and began working as an inside sales representative for her family’s business. “My father was a successful semiconductor salesman… so I pretty much grew up in the business,” she said.
Leah joined Future Electronics’ FAI team in 1993 and transferred to inside sales in 1994. In 1996, one of her managers suggested she try outside sales. In 2012 she became a Global Account Manager and was promoted to General Sales Manager in 2018. Leah moved from California to Arizona in 2021 to be near her son and closer to her parents with full support from Future Electronics.
Outside of work, she enjoys travelling, golf, pickleball, yoga, hiking, and trying all the amazing restaurants in Scottsdale.
“I’ve worked with so many great sales, marketing, and customer service people throughout the years at Future Electronics, who helped make me successful. I’ve grown accounts from the ground up, as well as inherited account bases that I have grown from where they were,” said Leah.
Future Electronics thanks Leah for her great work and dedication to the organization.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Contact
Future ElectronicsContact
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com/
237 Hymus Boulevard,Pointe Claire,Quebec,Canada,H9R 5C7
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com/
237 Hymus Boulevard,Pointe Claire,Quebec,Canada,H9R 5C7
Categories