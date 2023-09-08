Author Charles Curtis Blackwell’s New Book, "The Eye in Us," is a Poignant Story of a Family's Struggles While Trying to Survive in Washington, DC During the Mid-1900s
Recent release “The Eye in Us,” from Page Publishing author Charles Curtis Blackwell, is a powerful look at what life was like for Black Americans living in Washington, DC before gentrification took over and changed the landscape of the nation's capital. Centered around the Blind family, readers will witness the daily lives of those who lived, breathed, and created DC's culture first-hand.
Oakland, CA, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charles Curtis Blackwell, who has received awards for being an overcomer of a disability and a community organizer in the cultural arts from Mount Gilead Baptist Church in DC and from the City of Oakland at Cal State Sacramento where he was studying writing under Eugen B. Redmond, has completed his new book, “The Eye in Us”: a fascinating story that centers around the Blind family and the struggles and challenges they face while living in Washington DC during the mid-twentieth century.
Originally from San Francisco, author Charles Curtis Blackwell was first published in the Sacramento Observer newspaper when he wrote an article about Black students who graduated as a result of a school busing program. In 1969, he studied African American literature at Sacramento City College where he discovered writers of the Harlem Renaissance. During the 1980s, Blackwell lived in Washington, DC, where he worked with Stephen Monroe who organized a poetry performance troupe, Cane Leaves. Blackwell, along with Kenny Carroll, later organized The Bulu Project, a word from the Cameroon, which means to live again. Back on the West Coast, he became a member of ZICA Literary Guild in Sacramento and later, in Oakland, he organized Cousin ZICA writers’ group. Blackwell.
“The Eye in US” harkens back to the days before gentrification where the characteristics of the predominantly Black population in Washington, DC, seasoned the flavor of the city. “The Eye in US” provides multifarious perspectives on life through the lives of the Blind family who are entangled by the culture, humanity, and misadventures of the nation’s capital.
Through Blackwell’s writings, readers will come to experience the tale of Buffus of the Blind family, a Washington, DC resident who back in 1952 took a notion to shine coins for the United States Treasury Department. Then there is the tale of Sendus, an ex–baseball player turned bus driver in our nation’s capital. Now he’s using his strength of will to be on the job every day, making a living despite his crushed dreams. Markus and Candus are working the streets of DC, keeping themselves fierce as they face the hustle and the story of Minus, a postal carrier walking the streets trying to stave off the hassles.
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Curtis Blackwell’s enthralling tales are tongue-in-cheek and irreverent, presenting a raw reality which gives a true glimpse of what life was like for Black Americans in the mid-1900s. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Eye in US” will compel readers to consider a reality in which one must adopt an “US versus them” mentality.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Eye in Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Originally from San Francisco, author Charles Curtis Blackwell was first published in the Sacramento Observer newspaper when he wrote an article about Black students who graduated as a result of a school busing program. In 1969, he studied African American literature at Sacramento City College where he discovered writers of the Harlem Renaissance. During the 1980s, Blackwell lived in Washington, DC, where he worked with Stephen Monroe who organized a poetry performance troupe, Cane Leaves. Blackwell, along with Kenny Carroll, later organized The Bulu Project, a word from the Cameroon, which means to live again. Back on the West Coast, he became a member of ZICA Literary Guild in Sacramento and later, in Oakland, he organized Cousin ZICA writers’ group. Blackwell.
“The Eye in US” harkens back to the days before gentrification where the characteristics of the predominantly Black population in Washington, DC, seasoned the flavor of the city. “The Eye in US” provides multifarious perspectives on life through the lives of the Blind family who are entangled by the culture, humanity, and misadventures of the nation’s capital.
Through Blackwell’s writings, readers will come to experience the tale of Buffus of the Blind family, a Washington, DC resident who back in 1952 took a notion to shine coins for the United States Treasury Department. Then there is the tale of Sendus, an ex–baseball player turned bus driver in our nation’s capital. Now he’s using his strength of will to be on the job every day, making a living despite his crushed dreams. Markus and Candus are working the streets of DC, keeping themselves fierce as they face the hustle and the story of Minus, a postal carrier walking the streets trying to stave off the hassles.
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Curtis Blackwell’s enthralling tales are tongue-in-cheek and irreverent, presenting a raw reality which gives a true glimpse of what life was like for Black Americans in the mid-1900s. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Eye in US” will compel readers to consider a reality in which one must adopt an “US versus them” mentality.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Eye in Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories