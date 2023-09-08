Author Charles Curtis Blackwell’s New Book, "The Eye in Us," is a Poignant Story of a Family's Struggles While Trying to Survive in Washington, DC During the Mid-1900s

Recent release “The Eye in Us,” from Page Publishing author Charles Curtis Blackwell, is a powerful look at what life was like for Black Americans living in Washington, DC before gentrification took over and changed the landscape of the nation's capital. Centered around the Blind family, readers will witness the daily lives of those who lived, breathed, and created DC's culture first-hand.