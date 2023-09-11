Author Robert Ljubas’s New Book, "Gunpoint on Ditch Day," is a Thrilling Tale of Two Friends Who Are Drawn Into an Investigation Into a Shocking Mystery
Recent release “Gunpoint on Ditch Day,” from Page Publishing author Robert Ljubas, is a captivating tale that centers around teenage friends Bobby and Jeff, who embark on a journey out west that they believe they've been sent on by God. But when girls begin to go missing from their neighborhood, Jeff becomes a suspect and the two must work to find out who the true culprit is.
Schererville, IN, September 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Ljubas has completed his new book, “Gunpoint on Ditch Day”: a gripping story that follows two teenagers who set off on what they believe will be the adventure of a lifetime but suddenly turns into an investigation into a sinister mystery right in their own childhood neighborhood.
Originally born in what is now Croatia, author Robert Ljubas grew up in Chicago Heights, Illinois, from the age of five, and is currently enjoying a bachelor life in Northwest Indiana, where he is working on other stories to write. Most of his life, Robert has entertained friends, relatives, and guests with his jokes and tall tales, and now he has put all of his experience and innovative talent into this first novel, “Gunpoint on Ditch Day.” Robert also enjoys deep-river fishing, metal detecting, coin and relic collecting, drawing, and is a member of the United States Chess Federation, with a current rating of 1707.
“Two teenagers, Bobby Karuko and Jeff Housner, hitchhike to the West Coast, believing they are on a mission from God,” writes Ljubas. “As they travel into the unknown, searching for love, adventure, and clues to their questions, their quest takes an unexpected turn filled with mystery, suspense, and horror from the depths of hell. Girls from their high school and neighborhoods are mysteriously disappearing, and Bobby suspects Jeff knows more about the missing girls than what he’s saying. When Bobby, Jeff, and a few others accidentally invade someone’s hidden domain and evidence points toward two possible suspects, Bobby and the others must decide if Jeff is innocent or guilty of the most horrific acts any of them could ever imagine. And the future of humanity depends on the choices that they make.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Ljubas’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Bobby and Jeff inch closer to discovering the truth behind an unimaginable crime. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Gunpoint on Ditch Day” is a poignant and character-driven tale that is sure to keep readers spellbound and stay with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Gunpoint on Ditch Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
