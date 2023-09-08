Author Ariana Cusack’s New Book, “Happy Birthday MaryLou,” Follows a Young Girl Who Prepares to Have the Best Birthday Party Ever with All Her Friends and Family
Recent release “Happy Birthday MaryLou,” from Covenant Books author Ariana Cusack, is a delightful story of a little girl named MaryLou, who wakes up on her seventh birthday, excited to spend her special day with her friends and family. As her party takes place, MaryLou does all she can to make sure her guests are happy and content so they can all help her celebrate.
New Fairfield, CT, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ariana Cusack, a loving wife of a very supportive and amazing husband and the mother of two beautiful boys, has completed her new book, “Happy Birthday MaryLou”: a delightful story of a young girl who is thrilled to celebrate her seventh birthday with all her friends and family.
Author Ariana Cusack received a dual certification in general and special education, with a degree in psychology from Mount Saint Mary College. She also received a master’s degree in applied behavior analysis from Western Connecticut State University. Cusack has been educating children for over fifteen years, and she aims to live a life of faith, love, and gratitude through all that she does.
Cusack writes, “MaryLou is a vibrant and charming little girl who is excited to share her birthday celebration with all of you. Life is meant to be celebrated on earth and in eternity.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ariana Cusack’s new book is an adorable story that shows how much fun sharing one’s special day with others can be. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Cusack’s tale to life, “Happy Birthday MaryLou” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages and leave them wanting to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Happy Birthday MaryLou” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
