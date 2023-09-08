Author Ariana Cusack’s New Book, “Happy Birthday MaryLou,” Follows a Young Girl Who Prepares to Have the Best Birthday Party Ever with All Her Friends and Family

Recent release “Happy Birthday MaryLou,” from Covenant Books author Ariana Cusack, is a delightful story of a little girl named MaryLou, who wakes up on her seventh birthday, excited to spend her special day with her friends and family. As her party takes place, MaryLou does all she can to make sure her guests are happy and content so they can all help her celebrate.